Farmers' Protest LIVE: Tear Gas Fired At Shambhu Border; Only Leaders To March, Protesters Won't, Say Farmers

Farmer Protest LIVE: Haryana Police Urges Protesters Not To Bring Heavy Machinery
Haryana Police AIG (Administration) Manisha Chaudhary said on Wednesday that the farmers can protest peacefully but should not take the law into their hands. She urged farmers to not bring heavy machinery to the protest site to remove barricades.
"We appeal again to the farmers to not bring heavy machines to the protest site. They can submit memorandum to us regarding their demands... We are in regular touch with Punjab Police and are sharing information with them...," she said.
LISTEN IN
Farmer Protest Live: Tear Gas Shells Fired At Shambhu Border
Security forces fired tear gas shells as agitating farmers tried to proceed to Delhi from Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border on Wednesday morning. Farmers have been trying to cross through to Haryana from Punjab and eventually enter Delhi to keep their demands before the Centre.
Advertisement
Farmers Protest Gurgaon: Heavy Traffic At Delhi-Gurugram Border
Heavy traffic was seen at the Delhi-Gurugram border on Wednesday morning due to the security arrangements put up over the farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' protest march.
Advertisement
Farmer Protest Noida: Traffic Advisory Issued
In view of the farmers' protest, traffic movement is expected to be affected in and around Delhi due to the security arrangements put up at the borders. Apart from Delhi, traffic advisory has been issued for neighbouring Noida and Gurugram as well. Check advisory here
Advertisement
Farmers Prep To Faceoff With Police At Shambhu Border | WATCH
Farmers were seen distributing masks, gloves and safety suits among themselves at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border in prepration to faceoff with the security arrangements put up to stop them from crossing over and proceed to Delhi.
WATCH
Advertisement
No Farmer To March Forward, Only Leaders Will: Farmer Leader
Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said that a decision has been made that no farmer or youth will march forward, adding that only the leaders will be marching. "We will go peacefully... All this can be ended if they (central govt) make a law on MSP...," Pandher said
LISTEN IN
'Delhi Chalo' Protest: PM Should Come Forward And Accept Demands
Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said PM Modi should come forward and accept the demands. "We tried our best from our side. We attended the meetings, every point was discussed and now the decision has to be taken by the central government. We will remain peaceful…The Prime Minister should come forward and accept our demands. Rs 1.5-2 lakh crore is not a huge amount...We should be allowed to remove these barriers and march towards Delhi...,'' he said.
'Our Intention Not To Creat Chaos': Farmer Leader
Speaking from the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border, farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal said their intention "is not to create any chaos, adding that the government is "neglecting" them.
We have made a programme to reach Delhi since November 7. If the government says that they didn't get enough time this means the government is trying to neglect us... This is not right that such huge barricades are placed to stop us. We want to go to Delhi peacefully," Dallewal said.
"The government should remove the barricades and let us come in... Otherwise, they should fulfil our demands... We are peaceful... If they extend one hand, we will also cooperate... We have to handle the situation with patience... I appeal to the youngsters to not lose control," he added.
LISTEN IN
Farmers Protest: Security Arrangements At Tikri Border | Visuals
Elaborate security arrangements have been set up at the Tikri Border (Delhi-Haryana) as the farmers have announced to continue to march towards the National Capital.
'Delhi Chalo' March: Who Have Called The Protest March
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are spearheading the 'Delhi Chalo' march to press the government to accept their demands, including a legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops and a farm loan waiver.
Samyukt Kisan Morcha and Bharatiya Kisan Union which spearheaded the 2020 protest are not at the forefront in this protest.
'Kill Us But Please Don't...': Farmers' Appeal To Govt
Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said that they have told the government to not oppress the farmers. "We have told the govt that you can kill us but please don't oppress the farmers. We request the Prime Minister to come forward and put an end to this protest by announcing a law on the MSP guarantee for the farmers...," Pandher said.
The country will not forgive such a government...There are paramilitary forces deployed in the villages of Haryana...What crime have we committed?...We have made you the Prime Minister. We never thought that the forces would oppress us this way...Please protect the Constitution and let us peacefully head towards Delhi. This is our right..." he added.
Farmers Protest: Traffic Advisory In Delhi Over Farmers' March
The Delhi Police has asked commuters to avoid several roads in the central parts of the city on Wednesday due to special traffic arrangements.
In a post on X, the police said, "On 21-02-24, due to special traffic arrangements kindly avoid IP Marg in both the carriageways from IP Flyover towards A-point and vice-versa, ITO Chowk, DDU Marg, BSZ Marg, JLN Marg, Shanti Van crossing and Rajghat crossing from 9.30 am to 11.30 am."
Farmers In Gas Masks | Visuals From Shambhu Border
Shambhu border, the border between Punjab and Haryana, is where most of the protesting farmers are currently camping in a bid to proceed towards Delhi to press the Centre to accept their demands.
Inputs Indicate Protesters' Plan To Break Barricades: Reports
Inputs indicate plans of the protesters to break the barricades erected by Haryana Police and enter the state, a move which would disturb the law and order situation in both the states, the communication stated, a news agency PTI report mentioned.
Haryana Police has requested its Punjab counterparts to strictly warn the owners or operators of earthmoving equipment to not provide them to the protesting farmers as this would "amount to a criminal act and they would be criminally liable for the same".
"The matter may be dealt [with] on top priority being matter of utmost urgency," the letter stated.
In his communication to Punjab Police officers, DGP Yadav said keeping in view the implications on the law and order situation, it is directed that all range ADGPs, IGPs, DIGs, police commissioners and SSPs take immediate steps to stop the movement of "JCBs, proclaines (diggers), tippers (heavy trucks), hydras and other heavy earthmoving equipment towards the Haryana-Punjab border at Khanauri and Shambhu by laying 'nakas', conducting patrolling and (taking) other required steps".
Get JCBs, Earthmoving Equipment Removed From Border: Haryana Tells Punjab
A day before the resumption of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march, Haryana Police urged its Punjab counterparts to seize bulldozers and other earthmoving equipment (JCBs) from the interstate border, saying that the protesters will use to break barricades.
These could pose a threat to the security forces deployed at the border, Haryana Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapoor said in an urgent communication to his Punjab counterpart Gaurav Yadav.
Later, in a communication to senior police officers, the Punjab DGP said that no JCBs and other heavy earthmoving equipment should be allowed to reach Khanauri and Shambu border points as inputs indicate that the protesters plan to break barricades and enter Haryana.
Delhi-UP Ghazipur Border May Be Shut Today If Required: Official
Officials said areas around the Delhi's three border (Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur) points might witness traffic congestion on Wednesday due to road closures in view of the resumption of farmers' protest.
Tikri and Singhu -- two points on the Delhi-Haryana border -- are sealed with heavy deployment of police personnel and multiple layers of concrete barricades and iron nails.
If required, the Ghazipur border might also be shut on Wednesday, an official said. Delhi Police has stocked up 30,000 tear gas shells.
As of now, the protesters are mainly put up at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border.
What Are Farmers Demanding
The protesting farmers are demanding a legal guarantee on minimum support price (MSP) for crops. The Kisan Mazdoor Morcha is spearheading the 'Delhi Chalo' agitation along with the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political).
Apart from MSP, farmers are advocating for the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, pension for farmers and laborers, farm debt waiver, no hike in electricity tariff, withdrawal of police cases, justice for the victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence, reinstatement of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013, and compensation to the families of farmers who died during the previous agitation in 2020-21.
Farmers Stay Put At Punjab-Haryana Borders
Protesting farmers have been put up at the Shambhu and Khanauri points on Punjab's border with Haryana after their 'Delhi Chalo' march to press the Centre for various demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops, was stopped by security forces which led to clashes last week.
The march started on February 13 but has not been able to cross over from Punjab to Haryana and eventually proceed to Delhi.
Farmer leaders taking part in agitation on Monday rejected the Centre's proposal of procuring pulses, maize and cotton at MSP by government agencies for five years, saying it was not in farmers' interest and announced that they will march towards the national capital on Wednesday.
14,000 People, 1,200 Tractors At Punjab-Haryana Shambhu Border
Around 14,000 people, 1,200 tractor-trolleys, 300 cars, 10 mini buses and several other small vehicles have reportedly gathered along the Punjab-Haryana border, prompting Centre to convey its strong objections to the Punjab government for it, sources said on Tuesday.
As per the reports prepared by central security agencies, nearly 14,000 people have been allowed to gather at the Shambhu barrier on Rajpura-Ambala Road, with nearly 1,200 tractor-trolleys, 300 cars, 10 mini-buses and other small vehicles, a news agency PTI report cited home ministry as saying.
In a communication to the Punjab government, the Union Home Ministry also said that the deteriorating law-and-order situation in the state has been a matter of concern over the last few days and asked it to take stringent action against lawbreakers.