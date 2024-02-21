Farmers' Protest LIVE: Tear Gas Fired At Shambhu Border; Only Leaders To March, Protesters Won't, Say Farmers

Speaking from the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border, farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal said their intention "is not to create any chaos, adding that the government is "neglecting" them.

We have made a programme to reach Delhi since November 7. If the government says that they didn't get enough time this means the government is trying to neglect us... This is not right that such huge barricades are placed to stop us. We want to go to Delhi peacefully," Dallewal said.

"The government should remove the barricades and let us come in... Otherwise, they should fulfil our demands... We are peaceful... If they extend one hand, we will also cooperate... We have to handle the situation with patience... I appeal to the youngsters to not lose control," he added.

