Government's Limited MSP Offer Fails To Placate Protesting Farmers

The ongoing standoff between the central government and India's protesting farmers has rolled into a second week after the latest round of talks on Sunday did not lead to a definitive breakthrough. However, there are indications the two sides could soon reach a compromise.

At the crux of the renewed protests is the demand for statutory backing to minimum support prices (MSPs) – floor prices fixed by the government for 23 crops to insulate farmers from steep declines during bumper harvests.