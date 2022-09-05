Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Delhi BJP MLAs To Meet President Murmu On Tuesday To Demand AAP Government's Dismissal

Delhi BJP MLAs will meet President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday to demand the dismissal of the AAP government over a host of issues, including allegations of corruption against its ministers.

President Murmu meets IAS officers
President Murmu meets IAS officers Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Sep 2022 10:04 pm

Delhi BJP MLAs will meet President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday to demand the dismissal of the AAP government over a host of issues, including allegations of corruption against its ministers.

The BJP leaders will submit a memorandum to Murmu.

In a statement last week, Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said that the AAP had used abusive language against Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena.

"Along with the use of abusive language against the LG, the files sent to him are not even signed by the chief minister. Cabinet notes are sent to him after the cabinet meeting. In view of all these illegal activities, this government should be immediately dismissed," he demanded.

The BJP has been demanding the sacking of Delhi government ministers Satyendar Jain and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia over charges of corruption. 

The AAP has claimed that the saffron party made attempts to "poach" its MLAs but their attempts were foiled since theirs is a ''hardcore honest'' party while the BJP called for a probe into the allegations.

(Inputs from PTI)

Related stories

AAP MLAs Seek Time From President Murmu, To Apprise About 'Operation Lotus'

Envoys Of 4 Nations Present Credentials To President Murmu

President Murmu, PM Modi And Ministers Pay Tribute On Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Fourth Death Anniversary

Tags

National Delhi BJP MLA Leader Of Opposition Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Allegations Of Corruption Against Its Ministers President Droupadi Murmu Dismissal Of The AAP Government Abusive Language Against The LG Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia
NEXT MATCH
SL
VS
IND
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan Beat India By Five Wickets In Dubai Thriller - Highlights

IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan Beat India By Five Wickets In Dubai Thriller - Highlights

Short Story: Waiting For The Maestro

Short Story: Waiting For The Maestro