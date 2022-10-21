Friday, Oct 21, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Delhi Air Quality Worsens, 24-Hour Average Index Recorded At 262

The maximum temperature was recorded at 33.5 degrees Celsius on Friday, according to the India Meteorological Department. The minimum temperature was recorded at 17.3 degrees Celsius.

Delhi air quality
Delhi air quality AP Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Oct 2022 7:38 pm

Air quality in the national capital worsened on Friday with the 24-hour average AQI recorded at 262, the Central Pollution Control Board said.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 33.5 degrees Celsius on Friday, according to the India Meteorological Department. The minimum temperature was recorded at 17.3 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal.

The weather office has predicted mainly clear skies on Saturday.  

The Central Pollution Control Board's 24-hour average AQI bulletin on Friday said the index value was in the 'poor' category at 268. On Thursday, the index value was recorded at 228.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Delhi Air Quality Central Pollution Control Board Maintaining AQI Data Air Quality Index The Safdarjung Observatory Delhi's Primary Weather Station Minimum Temperatures
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Ronaldo Axed From MUFC Squad

Ronaldo Axed From MUFC Squad

Greenwood Granted Bail After Rape Charge

Greenwood Granted Bail After Rape Charge