Wednesday, Aug 24, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Delhi Adds 959 Covid-19 Cases, 9 Deaths

On Saturday, it recorded 1,109 cases with a positivity rate of 11.23 per cent and nine deaths. Last Monday, the city recorded eight deaths and 1,227 cases with a positivity rate of 14.57 per cent.

Delhi Adds 959 Covid-19 Cases, 9 Deaths
Delhi Adds 959 Covid-19 Cases, 9 Deaths AP photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Aug 2022 10:26 pm

Delhi on Tuesday reported 959 fresh COVID-19 cases and nine more deaths, while the positivity rate stood at 6.14 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

The fresh cases came out of 15,631 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin. With the fresh cases and fatalities, Delhi's infection tally increased to 19,95,407 and the death toll to 26,436, it said.

On Monday, Delhi reported 625 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 9.27 per cent and seven deaths. On Sunday, the city logged 942 cases with a positivity rate of 7.25 per cent.

Related stories

Tamil Nadu Logs 560 New Covid-19 Cases

269 New Covid Cases Reported In J-K

Madhya Pradesh Logs 87 New Covid-19 Cases; Active Tally At 637

On Saturday, it recorded 1,109 cases with a positivity rate of 11.23 per cent and nine deaths. Last Monday, the city recorded eight deaths and 1,227 cases with a positivity rate of 14.57 per cent.

Before this, Delhi logged more than 2,000 cases for 12 consecutive days.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Active Covid Cases COVID-19 Covid Deaths COVID-19 Vaccine COVID Restrictions
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Travel Bucketlist: 5 Unforgettable Experiences In South India

Travel Bucketlist: 5 Unforgettable Experiences In South India

Adani Entities Make Open Offer For 26% Stake In NDTV 

Adani Entities Make Open Offer For 26% Stake In NDTV 