Delhi: 35-Year-Old Man On Cycle Flies Off Flyover After Being Hit By Car; Dead

A 35-year-old man riding a cycle died on Wednesday after being hit by a speeding car in southeast Delhi's Badarpur area, police said. The victim, Hargobind Singh, worked as a security guard with an export company in Haryana's Faridabad and was returning home at the time of the accident.
The driver of the car was identified as Yogendra Narain (56), police said. His vehicle was impounded
Narain was been booked under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.
Narian was going towards Faridabad from Sarita Vihar when he lost control of his vehicle and hit Singh's cycle from behind, a police officer said.
Advertisement
Due to the impact of the collision, Singh flung into the air before falling off the flyover. He died on the spot, the officer said.
The victim lived with his brother in a rented accommodation in Faridabad, police said.
In another incident, body of a 35-year-old man was found hanging from an under-construction flyover in Rohini's Aman Vihar area on Wednesday morning, police said.
They said police were informed about it by a passerby. The deceased was identified as Harpreet Singh.
"Prima facie, it is suspected that he died by suicide. No suicide note was recovered," a police officer said, adding matter is being further investigated.
Advertisement
Police brought the body down with the help of a rescue team and sent it to a hospital for post-mortem examination, the officer said. Singh is survived by his wife and a two-month-old child.
(with PTI inputs)