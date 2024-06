National

Deep Dive | Ep 12 | Climate Change & Heatwave in India

India is currently facing a severe heatwave, with temperatures exceeding 50 degrees Celsius in several regions, including Delhi, Bihar, Rajasthan, and Jharkhand, persisting over successive weeks. These areas have become heat traps due to imbalanced growth and escalating greenhouse emissions. Analysis from World Weather Attribution indicates that climate change has heightened the likelihood of such a heatwave by 0.8 degrees Celsius.