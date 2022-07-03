Death Toll In Manipur Landslide Rises To 37, Rains Affect Search For Missing People

The discovery of three more bodies on Sunday took the death toll in the landslide at a railway construction site in Manipur's Noney district to 37, said officials, adding that search operations were underway for another 25 people.

An official said heavy rains and fresh landslides in the Tupul area since Saturday night have affected the search operations.

Bodies of 37 people have been found so far from under the debris. Among them are 24 Territorial Army (TA) personnel and 13 civilians, a defence spokesperson in Guwahati said.

Manipur landslide: Rescuers find 3 more bodies (3 July till 2PM) as death toll reaches 37. Search continues amid challenging weather and fresh landslides Sat night. 25 still missing (19 civilians, 6 TA personnel). Army using the TWIR sensor and SAR dog to look through mud. pic.twitter.com/aAU9DeQDvq — Karishma Hasnat (@karishmahasnat) July 3, 2022

He said, "Relentless effort to find the remaining six missing Territorial Army personnel and 19 civilians will continue till the last individual is found."

The Indian Army, Assam Rifles, TA, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are part of the search operations.

"The search operation is continuing despite adverse weather conditions, owing to heavy rains and fresh landslides last night," the spokesperson said.

So far, 13 TA personnel and five civilians have been safely rescued.

Through Wall Imaging Radar (TWIR) technology is being used to find missing persons under the debris. A search and rescue dog has also been brought in to assist the efforts, the official said.

A massive landslide hit Tupul yard railway construction camp on Wednesday night.

The debris blocked the Ijei river, creating a reservoir that threatens to inundate the low-lying areas. At present, work is underway to clear the debris to let the water flow out.

Bodies of seven TA personnel were sent to their hometowns —Kolkata and Bagdogra in West Bengal, and Agartala in Tripura— on Sunday, the spokesperson said, adding that full military honours were given to them at Imphal.

(With PTI inputs)