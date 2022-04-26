Tuesday, Apr 26, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

DCGI Grants EUA To Corbevax For Those Aged 5-12, Covaxin For 6-12 Age Group

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 last year with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. Vaccination of frontline workers started from February 2 last year.

DCGI Grants EUA To Corbevax For Those Aged 5-12, Covaxin For 6-12 Age Group
Corbevax or Covaxin granted for age group of 12 to 18 years PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Apr 2022 4:04 pm

India's drug regulator has granted emergency use authorisation for Biological E's COVID-19 vaccine Corbevax for those aged five to 12 years and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children in the age group of six to 12 years, official sources said on Tuesday.

The approval by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) comes following recommendations by the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on COVID-19 of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation(CDSCO).

Related stories

COVID 19: Six Members Can Register On Co-WIN Using One Mobile Number

The SEC had last week reviewed the application of both the companies seeking emergency use authorisation for Corbevax and Covaxin for use in children of five to 12 years and six to 12 years age group, respectively.

Biological E's Corbevax is being used to inoculate children against COVID-19 in the age group of 12 to 14 years. Covaxin has been granted Emergency Use Listing (EUL) by the DCGI for the age group of 12 to 18 years on December 24, 2021.

India began inoculating children aged 12-14 on March 16. The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 last year with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. Vaccination of frontline workers started from February 2 last year.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on March 1 last year for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. India launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1 last year. The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 years of age to be inoculated against the viral disease from May 1 last year.

The next phase of vaccination commenced on January 3 for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years. India began administering precaution doses of vaccines to healthcare and frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities from January 10. 

Precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccines to all aged above 18 years were allowed at private vaccination centres from April 10.  

(With PTI inputs)
NSD

Tags

National Corbevax Covaxin Age Group Of 12 To 18 Years COVID-19 Vaccination Drives Healthcare Workers Frontline Workers Viral Disease Pandemic Emergency Use Listing (EUL)
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Gangubai Kathiawadi: Why Kamathipura's Matriarch Is In The News Again

Gangubai Kathiawadi: Why Kamathipura's Matriarch Is In The News Again

Why Food Has Emerged As A Divisive Factor For People From Northeast

Why Food Has Emerged As A Divisive Factor For People From Northeast