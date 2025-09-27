Day In Pics: September 27, 2025

Actor and Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) Founder Vijay addresses a public rally, in Namakkal district, Tamil Nadu.
In this image, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering during the foundation stone laying and inauguration of various development projects at a public rally, in Jharsuguda, Odisha.
Police personnel stand guard outside a dargah, a day after clashes between police and locals, in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh.
Security personnel patrol a street amid a curfew, in Leh, Ladakh. The curfew was clamped in the town on Wednesday evening after widespread violence resulted in the death of four persons and injuries to 90 others during a shutdown called by the Leh Apex Body (LAB) to advance talks with the Centre on demand for statehood and extension of the Sixth Schedule to Ladakh.
A flooded bridge over swollen Musi river following heavy rains, in Hyderabad.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), in New York, USA.
People pay tribute to Shaheed Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.
Great Britain's Hollie Arnold competes in the Women's Javelin Throw F46 event at the World Para Athletics Championships 2025, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in New Delhi.
Replicas of Egyptian Pharaoh Tutankhamun and his belongings on display during the 'Tutankhamun-II: Secrets & Treasures' exhibition, on World Tourism Day, at Hawa Mahal, in Jaipur.
Bharatinagar Residents Association members perform ‘puja’ of a pothole encircled with flowers in their area over the deteriorated road condition, in Bengaluru, Karnataka.