Day In Pics: September 27, 2025

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for September 27, 2025

TVK chief Vijay in Namakkal
TVK chief Vijay in Namakkal | Photo: PTI

Actor and Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) Founder Vijay addresses a public rally, in Namakkal district, Tamil Nadu.

1/9
PM Modi in Odisha
PM Modi in Odisha | Photo; PMO via PTI

In this image, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering during the foundation stone laying and inauguration of various development projects at a public rally, in Jharsuguda, Odisha.

2/9
Bareilly violence
Bareilly violence | Photo: PTI

Police personnel stand guard outside a dargah, a day after clashes between police and locals, in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh.

3/9
Ladakh crisis: Curfew remains in force in Leh
Ladakh crisis: Curfew remains in force in Leh | Photo: PTI/S Irfan

Security personnel patrol a street amid a curfew, in Leh, Ladakh. The curfew was clamped in the town on Wednesday evening after widespread violence resulted in the death of four persons and injuries to 90 others during a shutdown called by the Leh Apex Body (LAB) to advance talks with the Centre on demand for statehood and extension of the Sixth Schedule to Ladakh.

4/9
Weather: Floods in Hyderabad
Weather: Floods in Hyderabad Photo: PTI

A flooded bridge over swollen Musi river following heavy rains, in Hyderabad.

5/9
80th session of UNGA in New York
80th session of UNGA in New York | Photo: PTI

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), in New York, USA.

6/9
Bhagat Singh birth anniversary
Bhagat Singh birth anniversary | Photo: PTI

People pay tribute to Shaheed Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

7/9
World Para Athletics Championships 2025
World Para Athletics Championships 2025 | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia

Great Britain's Hollie Arnold competes in the Women's Javelin Throw F46 event at the World Para Athletics Championships 2025, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in New Delhi.

8/9
World Tourism Day
World Tourism Day | Photo: PTI

Replicas of Egyptian Pharaoh Tutankhamun and his belongings on display during the 'Tutankhamun-II: Secrets & Treasures' exhibition, on World Tourism Day, at Hawa Mahal, in Jaipur.

9/9
Pothole Puja in Bengaluru
Pothole Puja in Bengaluru | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

Bharatinagar Residents Association members perform ‘puja’ of a pothole encircled with flowers in their area over the deteriorated road condition, in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

