Day In Pics: September 27 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for September 27, 2024

Peace march in Shimla | Photo: PTI

People from Muslim community and various other organisations take part in a peace march after protests erupted over alleged illegal construction at a mosque in Sanjauli, in Shimla.

2/15
AAP protest against Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena
AAP protest against Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena | Photo: PTI

AAP leaders raise slogans during a protest against Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, at the Secretariat in New Delhi.

3/15
Ind vs BNG: 2nd Test Day 1
Ind vs BNG: 2nd Test Day 1 | Photo: PTI/Vijay Verma

A Bangladeshi supporter after he was heckled by miscreants during the first day of the 2nd cricket Test match between India and Bangladesh at the Green Park Stadium, in Kanpur.

4/15
Cow awareness programme in Srinagar
Cow awareness programme in Srinagar | Photo: PTI/S Irfan

Members of Akhila Bharatha Gau Seva Foundation and Team Kashmir Renaissance during an awareness programme on 'Save Cow Save Earth', at Lal Chowk in Srinagar.

5/15
Weather: Heavy rains in Mumbai
Weather: Heavy rains in Mumbai | Photo: PTI

Top angle view of dense clouds shrouding the city of Mumbai.

6/15
Exercise Al Najah 2024
Exercise Al Najah 2024 | Photo: PTI

India and Oman soldiers at the closing ceremony of the 5th edition of Exercise Al Najah 2024 at Rabkoot Training Area, Salalah, Oman.

7/15
Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) polls 2024
Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) polls 2024 | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

Students cast their votes during the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) polls 2024, at Miranda House college, in New Delhi.

8/15
DUSU polls 2024: Police personnel check identity cards of voters
DUSU polls 2024: Police personnel check identity cards of voters | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

Police personnel check identity cards of voters during the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) polls 2024, at the University area, in New Delhi.

9/15
Kambavala fishing in Thiruvananthapuram
'Kambavala' fishing in Thiruvananthapuram | Photo: PTI

Fishermen lay a long 'Kambavala' fishing net at Grove beach Kovalam, in Thiruvananthapuram.

10/15
Kalpana Soren at Maiya Samman Yatra programme
Kalpana Soren at 'Maiya Samman Yatra' programme | Photo: PTI

JMM leader Kalpana Soren during a programme as part of 'Maiya Samman Yatra', in West Singhbhum district, Jharkhand.

11/15
MK Stalin meets Sonia Gandhi
MK Stalin meets Sonia Gandhi | Photo: PTI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin meets Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, in New Delhi.

12/15
World Tourism Day 2024
World Tourism Day 2024 | Photo: PTI

Rajasthani folk artists perform with tourists on World Tourism Day, at Jantar Mantar in Jaipur.

13/15
Navratri festival preps
Navratri festival preps | Photo: PTI

An artisan gives finishing touches to an idol of Goddess Durga ahead of Navratri festival, in Karad, Maharashtra.

14/15
Atishi and Kejriwal inspect road in Delhi
Atishi and Kejriwal inspect road in Delhi | Photo: PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi with former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal during inspection of Roshanara road extension, in New Delhi.

15/15
