Day In Pics: September 27 2024

People from Muslim community and various other organisations take part in a peace march after protests erupted over alleged illegal construction at a mosque in Sanjauli, in Shimla.
AAP leaders raise slogans during a protest against Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, at the Secretariat in New Delhi.
A Bangladeshi supporter after he was heckled by miscreants during the first day of the 2nd cricket Test match between India and Bangladesh at the Green Park Stadium, in Kanpur.
Members of Akhila Bharatha Gau Seva Foundation and Team Kashmir Renaissance during an awareness programme on 'Save Cow Save Earth', at Lal Chowk in Srinagar.
Top angle view of dense clouds shrouding the city of Mumbai.
India and Oman soldiers at the closing ceremony of the 5th edition of Exercise Al Najah 2024 at Rabkoot Training Area, Salalah, Oman.
Students cast their votes during the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) polls 2024, at Miranda House college, in New Delhi.
Police personnel check identity cards of voters during the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) polls 2024, at the University area, in New Delhi.
Fishermen lay a long 'Kambavala' fishing net at Grove beach Kovalam, in Thiruvananthapuram.
JMM leader Kalpana Soren during a programme as part of 'Maiya Samman Yatra', in West Singhbhum district, Jharkhand.
Rajasthani folk artists perform with tourists on World Tourism Day, at Jantar Mantar in Jaipur.
An artisan gives finishing touches to an idol of Goddess Durga ahead of Navratri festival, in Karad, Maharashtra.
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi with former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal during inspection of Roshanara road extension, in New Delhi.
