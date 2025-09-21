National

Day In Pics: September 21, 2025

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for September 21, 2025

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Singer Zubeen Garg's body begins final journey home
Singer Zubeen Garg's body begins final journey home | Photo: PTI

People gather as a flower-decked ambulance carrying mortal remains of popular Assam singer Zubeen Garg along with other vehicles proceeds towards his Kahilipara residence from the airport, in Guwahati, Assam.

2/15
Navratri preparations
Navratri preparations | Photo: PTI

A potter arranges earthen pots in a kiln ahead of the 'Navratri' festival, in Prayagraj.

3/15
Commuters take a Tram ride in Kolkata
Commuters take a Tram ride in Kolkata | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

Commuters take a ride in a tram, in Kolkata, West Bengal.

4/15
Project Vijayaks 15th Raising Day
Project Vijayak's 15th Raising Day | Photo: @SpokespersonMoD/X via PTI

Project Vijayak of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) celebrated its 15th Raising Day at Kargil, Ladakh.

5/15
Namo Yuva Run in Jabalpur
Namo Yuva Run in Jabalpur | Photo: PTI

People take part in ‘Namo Yuva Run’ marathon, part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday celebration, in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.

6/15
BSF undertake drone warfare training
BSF undertake drone warfare training | Photo: PTI

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel undertake training in drone warfare post Operation Sindoor.

7/15
Rajeev Chandrasekhar pays tribute to K Anil Kumar
Rajeev Chandrasekhar pays tribute to K Anil Kumar | Photo: PTI

Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar lays a wreath on the mortal remains of party leader and councillor K Anil Kumar, at party office, in Thiruvananthapuram.

8/15
Pitru Paksha 2025
Pitru Paksha 2025 | Photo: PTI

People perform 'Tarpan' ritual on 'Mahalaya Amavasya', on the last day of 'Pitru Paksha', in Mumbai.

9/15
CM Yogi at Vikshit India-Vikshit Uttar Pradesh
CM Yogi at Vikshit India-Vikshit Uttar Pradesh | Photo: Handout via PTI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during the inauguration of the 'Vikshit India- Vikshit Uttar Pradesh' Vision 2047, in Gorakhpur.

10/15
Mohanlal to receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award
Mohanlal to receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award | Photo: @DefencePROkochi/X via PTI

Malayalam movie actor Mohanlal to be conferred the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023.

11/15
Rescue operation in Chamoli
Rescue operation in Chamoli | Photo: PTI

NDRF, SDRF personnel during a search and rescue operation following landslides and flooding triggered by heavy rain, at Nandanagar area, in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district.

12/15
Floodwater recedes in Prayagraj
Floodwater recedes in Prayagraj | Photo: PTI

A woman walks through the mud-ridden Sangam area after water of the Ganga and Yamuna receded, in Prayagraj.

13/15
Durga Puja preparations
Durga Puja preparations | Photo: PTI

An artisan works on the idol of Goddess Durga on the occasion of ‘Mahalaya’ marking the beginning of the ‘Durga Puja’ festival, in Nadia.

14/15
Spirit of Wipro Run in Bengaluru
Spirit of Wipro Run in Bengaluru | Photo: Handout via PTI

People participate in the 20th edition of the Spirit of Wipro Run, in Bengaluru.

15/15
Durga Puja festivities in WBs Nadia
Durga Puja festivities in WB's Nadia | Photo: PTI

A woman and a man dressed as Goddess Durga and Mahishasura pose for photographs on a boat in the Hooghly river with the backdrop of blooming Kaash flowers, on the occasion of ‘Mahalaya’ marking the beginning of the ‘Durga Puja’ festival, in Nadia district, West Bengal.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: High-Stakes Dubai Clash Amid Drama And Billion-Rupee Rivalry

  2. India Vs Pakistan: Pycroft Has Done Nothing Wrong, Says R Ashwin As He Slams PCB 'Drama'

  3. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For In IND Vs PAK Clash

  4. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Players' '6-0' Jibe Further Adds To Controversy

  5. Mithun Manhas Emerges As Frontrunner To Take Over As New BCCI President: Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Billie Jean King Cup: Italy Ride On Paolini's Heroics To Reach Final

  2. Billie Jean King Cup: Paolini And Italy's Comeback Heroics Seal Final Spot

  3. Billie Jean King Cup 2025: Jessica Pegula, Taylor Townsend Lead USA To Doubles Semi-Final

  4. Laver Cup 2025: Watching Carlos Alcaraz Is 'A Real Treat', Says Roger Federer

  5. Guadalajara Open 2025: Iva Jovic Becomes Youngest American To Win WTA Title Since Coco Gauff

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  2. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

  4. PV Sindhu Vs An Se Young, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Straight-Game Loss In Quarter-Final

  5. PV Sindhu Vs Pornpawee Chochuwong, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Sails Into Quarter-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Sassoon Dock: Mumbai’s Oldest Fishing Harbour Faces A Storm

  2. Army Soldier Dies In Udhampur Terror Encounter; Joint Hunt For Militants Underway

  3. The Heat Is On: Textile Exporters And Workers Await Government Action

  4. PM’s Principal Secretary Urges Indian Professionals Abroad to Return Amid H-1B Visa Hike

  5. Vaishnaw Marks Bullet Train Tunnel Breakthrough, Confirms Phase One Launch In 2027

Entertainment News

  1. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  2. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  3. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  4. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  5. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

US News

  1. Immigration Attorneys, Companies Tell H-1B Visa Holders To Return To US Immediately Or Risk Getting Stranded

  2. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  3. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

  4. Trump Claims Credit for India-Pakistan Ceasefire Again, Calls It One of Seven Conflicts He Settled

  5. Jimmy Kimmel Taken Off Air Over Charlie Kirk Comments, ‘Kimmel Has Zero Talent’, Says Trump

World News

  1. Nepal Gen Z Protests: The Revolution Will Be Memefied

  2. How The Nepal Gen Z Protests Challenge Corruption, Nepotism And Power

  3. Nepal Gen Z Protests: The Situationship With Power Is Over

  4. The Heat Is On: Textile Exporters And Workers Await Government Action

  5. Immigration Attorneys, Companies Tell H-1B Visa Holders To Return To US Immediately Or Risk Getting Stranded

Latest Stories

  1. Kolkata Weather Today: Light Rain and Thunderstorms Continue

  2. How The Nepal Gen Z Protests Challenge Corruption, Nepotism And Power

  3. Nepal's Political Journey: Monarchy, Democracy And Everything In Between

  4. From Streets to Screens: How Nepal’s Gen Z Toppled a Government on Discord

  5. Curse Of The Cusecs: How Punjab Floods Washed Away Lives And Homes Within Minutes

  6. India Vs Oman, Asia Cup: Arshdeep Reaches 100 T20I Wickets As IND Beat OMA By 21 Runs

  7. Trump Proclamation Sets USD 100,000 Fee for H-1B Visa Sponsorship, Raising Concerns for Indian Tech Workers

  8. Weekly Horoscope For September 21-27, 2025: Career Growth and Shifts Await Gemini, Virgo and Capricorn