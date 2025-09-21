Day In Pics: September 21, 2025

People gather as a flower-decked ambulance carrying mortal remains of popular Assam singer Zubeen Garg along with other vehicles proceeds towards his Kahilipara residence from the airport, in Guwahati, Assam.
A potter arranges earthen pots in a kiln ahead of the 'Navratri' festival, in Prayagraj.
Commuters take a ride in a tram, in Kolkata, West Bengal.
Project Vijayak of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) celebrated its 15th Raising Day at Kargil, Ladakh.
People take part in ‘Namo Yuva Run’ marathon, part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday celebration, in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.
Border Security Force (BSF) personnel undertake training in drone warfare post Operation Sindoor.
Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar lays a wreath on the mortal remains of party leader and councillor K Anil Kumar, at party office, in Thiruvananthapuram.
People perform 'Tarpan' ritual on 'Mahalaya Amavasya', on the last day of 'Pitru Paksha', in Mumbai.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during the inauguration of the 'Vikshit India- Vikshit Uttar Pradesh' Vision 2047, in Gorakhpur.
Malayalam movie actor Mohanlal to be conferred the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023.
NDRF, SDRF personnel during a search and rescue operation following landslides and flooding triggered by heavy rain, at Nandanagar area, in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district.
A woman walks through the mud-ridden Sangam area after water of the Ganga and Yamuna receded, in Prayagraj.
An artisan works on the idol of Goddess Durga on the occasion of ‘Mahalaya’ marking the beginning of the ‘Durga Puja’ festival, in Nadia.
People participate in the 20th edition of the Spirit of Wipro Run, in Bengaluru.
A woman and a man dressed as Goddess Durga and Mahishasura pose for photographs on a boat in the Hooghly river with the backdrop of blooming Kaash flowers, on the occasion of ‘Mahalaya’ marking the beginning of the ‘Durga Puja’ festival, in Nadia district, West Bengal.