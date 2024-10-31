Day In Pics: October 31, 2024

People commute amid smog, near Akshardham, in New Delhi. The air quality in some areas of the national capital was recorded in the 'severe’ category with smog engulfing various parts.
A glimpse of the Ekta Diwas Parade at the Statue of Unity on the occasion Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary, in Kevadia.
People take part in a run to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, amid smog, in New Delhi.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi greets people after paying homage to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary at Shakti Sthal, in New Delhi.
President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Delhi Lt. Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and other dignitaries after paying homage to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary, at Patel Chowk, in New Delhi.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pays homage to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary at Shakti Sthal, in New Delhi.
Vehicles ply on roads amid smog, in Greater Noida.
Union Minister Defence Rajnath Singh virtually unveils the ‘Desh ka Vallabh’ statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and the Major Ralengnao ‘Bob’ Khathing ‘Museum of Valour’, at Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh.
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju during the flagging off of Run For Unity, unveiling of ‘Desh Ka Vallabh’ Statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and inauguration of Major Ralengnao Bob Khathing Museum of Valour in Tawang.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath meets President of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Mahant Nritya Gopal Das Ji Maharaj, in Ayodhya.
Bollywood actor Dia Mirza poses as she prepares to celebrate ‘Diwali’, the Hindu festival of light, in Mumbai.