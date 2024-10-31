National

Day In Pics: October 31, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for October 31, 2024

Weather: Smog in Delhi
Weather: Smog in Delhi | Photo: PTI

People commute amid smog, near Akshardham, in New Delhi. The air quality in some areas of the national capital was recorded in the 'severe’ category with smog engulfing various parts.

Sardar Patels birth anniversary
Sardar Patel's birth anniversary | Photo: PTI
A glimpse of the Ekta Diwas Parade at the Statue of Unity on the occasion Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary, in Kevadia.

Sardar Patels birth anniversary
Sardar Patel's birth anniversary | Photo: PTI/Kamal Singh
People take part in a run to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, amid smog, in New Delhi.

Rahul Gandhi greets people after paying homage to former prime minister Indira Gandhi
Indira Gandhi's death anniversary | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi greets people after paying homage to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary at Shakti Sthal, in New Delhi.

President Droupadi Murmu, Jagdeep Dhankhar during Sardar Patels birth anniversary
Sardar Patel's birth anniversary | Photo: PTI/Kamal Singh
President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Delhi Lt. Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and other dignitaries after paying homage to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary, at Patel Chowk, in New Delhi.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pays homage during Indira Gandhis death anniversary
Indira Gandhi's death anniversary | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pays homage to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary at Shakti Sthal, in New Delhi.

Smog in G Noida
Smog in G Noida | Photo: PTI/Kamal Singh
Vehicles ply on roads amid smog, in Greater Noida.

Rajnath Singh in Tawang
Rajnath Singh in Tawang | Photo: PTI
Union Minister Defence Rajnath Singh virtually unveils the ‘Desh ka Vallabh’ statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and the Major Ralengnao ‘Bob’ Khathing ‘Museum of Valour’, at Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh.

‘Desh Ka Vallabh’ Statue in Tawang
‘Desh Ka Vallabh’ Statue in Tawang | Photo: PTI
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju during the flagging off of Run For Unity, unveiling of ‘Desh Ka Vallabh’ Statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and inauguration of Major Ralengnao Bob Khathing Museum of Valour in Tawang.

Yogi Adityanath and Mahant Nritya Gopal Das
Yogi Adityanath and Mahant Nritya Gopal Das | Photo: PTI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath meets President of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Mahant Nritya Gopal Das Ji Maharaj, in Ayodhya.

Dia Mirza Diwali celebration
Dia Mirza | Photo: PTI
Bollywood actor Dia Mirza poses as she prepares to celebrate ‘Diwali’, the Hindu festival of light, in Mumbai.

