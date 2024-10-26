Day In Pics: October 26, 2024

School students make a 'rangoli' to pay tribute to the late industrialist Ratan Tata at a school in Surat.
Workers spray chemicals to dissolve toxic foam in the polluted Yamuna river at Kalindi Kunj ahead of the Chhath festival, in New Delhi.
Centre for Earth Sciences and Himalayan Studies and the National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research successfully install an Automatic Weather Station and an Automatic Water Recorder on Khangri Glacier.
CPI-ML General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya with party leaders and workers march during 'Badlo Bihar Nyay Yatra', in Patna.
Environment activists and supporters hold placards during their protest to preserve and protect 'Vetal Tekadi' at Panchawati, in Pune.
Protem Speaker of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Mubarak Gul administers the oath of office to MLA Muzaffar Iqbal Khan.
NCP National President and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar with MP Sunil Tatkare inaugurates the LED van to campaign for Assembly polls, in Mumbai.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav with BJP State President VD Sharma during BJP State Sangathan Parv-2024 workshop at party's state headquarters, in Bhopal.
Workers pack different crackers for upcoming Diwali festival, in Ahmedabad.
Howrah: Commuters wade through a waterlogged road after heavy rains, in Howrah, West Bengal.