Day In Pics: October 26, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for October 26, 2024

Ratan Tata
Tribute to Ratan Tata | Photo: PTI

School students make a 'rangoli' to pay tribute to the late industrialist Ratan Tata at a school in Surat.

Yamuna river
Workers remove toxic foam in Yamuna river | Photo: PTI
Workers spray chemicals to dissolve toxic foam in the polluted Yamuna river at Kalindi Kunj ahead of the Chhath festival, in New Delhi.

Automatic Weather Station at Khangri Glacier
Automatic Weather Station at Khangri Glacier | Photo: PTI
Centre for Earth Sciences and Himalayan Studies and the National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research successfully install an Automatic Weather Station and an Automatic Water Recorder on Khangri Glacier.

CPI-ML Badlo Bihar Nyay Yatra in Patna
CPI-ML 'Badlo Bihar Nyay Yatra' in Patna | Photo: PTI
CPI-ML General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya with party leaders and workers march during 'Badlo Bihar Nyay Yatra', in Patna.

Protest for Vetal Tekadi
Protest for Vetal Tekadi | Photo: PTI
Environment activists and supporters hold placards during their protest to preserve and protect 'Vetal Tekadi' at Panchawati, in Pune.

MLA Muzaffar Iqbal Khan takes oath
MLA Muzaffar Iqbal Khan takes oath | Photo: PTI
Protem Speaker of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Mubarak Gul administers the oath of office to MLA Muzaffar Iqbal Khan.

Launch of NCP campaign vans
Launch of NCP campaign vans | Photo: PTI
NCP National President and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar with MP Sunil Tatkare inaugurates the LED van to campaign for Assembly polls, in Mumbai.

BJP Sangathan Parv-2024 workshop
BJP Sangathan Parv-2024 workshop | Photo: PTI
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav with BJP State President VD Sharma during BJP State Sangathan Parv-2024 workshop at party's state headquarters, in Bhopal.

Preparations for Diwali festival
Preparations for Diwali festival | Photo: PTI
Workers pack different crackers for upcoming Diwali festival, in Ahmedabad.

Rains in Howrah
Weather: Rains in Howrah | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
Howrah: Commuters wade through a waterlogged road after heavy rains, in Howrah, West Bengal.

