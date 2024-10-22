National

Day In Pics: October 22, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for October 22, 2024

BJP protest against Kejriwal
BJP protest against Arvind Kejriwal Photo: PTI

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva with party workers stages a protest against former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, in New Delhi.

Air pollution in Delhi
Weather: Air pollution in Delhi Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
A metro train runs on its track amid smog, in New Delhi.

Ganderbal terror attack
Ganderbal terror attack: Victims's family Photo: PTI
Relatives of Shashi Bhushan Abrol, who was killed in a terrorist attack in J&K's Ganderbal on Sunday, mourn during his funeral, in Jammu.

Hyundai Motor Indias IPO listing ceremony
Hyundai Motor India's IPO listing ceremony Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade
Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Euisun Chung, 3rd from left, with National Stock Exchange (NSE) MD & CEO Ashish Chauhan during the listing ceremony of Hyundai Motor India's IPO at NSE, in Mumbai. Hyundai Motor Company President & CEO Jaehoon Chang, 2nd from left, and Hyundai Motor India MD Unsoo Kim, left, are also seen.

Rescue ops underway as apartment flooded in Bengaluru
Rescue ops underway as apartment flooded in Bengaluru Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
NDRF personnel carry a boy with a plaster cast on his arm as they conduct rescue operations after floodwater entered the Kendriya Vihar apartment following heavy rain, in Bengaluru.

Six family members killed in cylinder blast
Six family members killed in cylinder blast Photo: PTI
Bodies of victims, who were killed in a cylinder blast, being carried for last rites, in Sicunderabad of Bulandshahr district. Six members of a family were killed in the blast.

Singaporean Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen
Singaporean Defence Minister in Delhi Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
Singaporean Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen inspects a Guard of Honour before the 6th India-Singapore Defence Ministers' Dialogue, in New Delhi.

Ordnance Factory Jabalpur blast
Ordnance Factory Jabalpur blast Photo: PTI
An injured being treated at a hospital following a blast at the Ordnance Factory Jabalpur (OFJ), in Jabalpur district, Madhya Pradesh. At least 15 people suffered injuries in the incident, according to officials.

