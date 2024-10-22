Day In Pics: October 22, 2024

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva with party workers stages a protest against former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, in New Delhi.
A metro train runs on its track amid smog, in New Delhi.
Relatives of Shashi Bhushan Abrol, who was killed in a terrorist attack in J&K's Ganderbal on Sunday, mourn during his funeral, in Jammu.
Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Euisun Chung, 3rd from left, with National Stock Exchange (NSE) MD & CEO Ashish Chauhan during the listing ceremony of Hyundai Motor India's IPO at NSE, in Mumbai. Hyundai Motor Company President & CEO Jaehoon Chang, 2nd from left, and Hyundai Motor India MD Unsoo Kim, left, are also seen.
NDRF personnel carry a boy with a plaster cast on his arm as they conduct rescue operations after floodwater entered the Kendriya Vihar apartment following heavy rain, in Bengaluru.
Bodies of victims, who were killed in a cylinder blast, being carried for last rites, in Sicunderabad of Bulandshahr district. Six members of a family were killed in the blast.
Singaporean Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen inspects a Guard of Honour before the 6th India-Singapore Defence Ministers' Dialogue, in New Delhi.
An injured being treated at a hospital following a blast at the Ordnance Factory Jabalpur (OFJ), in Jabalpur district, Madhya Pradesh. At least 15 people suffered injuries in the incident, according to officials.