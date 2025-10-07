Day In Pics: October 07, 2025

A student gets her face painted for a competition as part of Wildlife Week 2025 celebrations, in Bhopal.
A view of the Type-VII bungalow allotted to Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, in Lodhi Estate, New Delhi.
Security check underway during curfew in the wake of incidents of violence, in Cuttack.
A potter makes earthen lamps at a workshop ahead of the ‘Diwali’ festival, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.
People cross a bridge over the Ganga canal, which has been dried for cleaning, with the waters to be restored ahead of Diwali, at Har-Ki-Pauri in Haridwar.
A nearly deserted petrol pump during curfew in the wake of incidents of violence, in Cuttack.
United Kingdom’s Carrier Strike Group (CSG) and Indian Carrier Group during Exercise Konkan 2025.
An artist paints a mural ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, in Patna.
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar in a conversation with Centre for Social Research Director Ranjana Kumari during the 'Trust and Safety India Festival 2025', at Taj Ambassador Hotel, in New Delhi.
A view of snow covered Shri Hemkund Sahib after fresh snowfall, in Chamoli.
Damaged Dudhia iron bridge after landslides and heavy rainfall, in Darjeeling.
Veteran actor and MP Kamal Haasan meets family members of the victims of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) rally stampede, in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu.
Vehicles in a queue after Jammu–Srinagar NHW (NH-44) closes due to landslides, shooting stones and mudslides, in Anantnag.
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during the 'Opportunities in Defence Manufacturing in the Country' conference, at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, Defense Staff Chief Anil Chauhan, Army Staff Chief Upendra Dwivedi and Naval Staff Chief Dinesh Tripathi were also seen.
Jharkhand Congress in-charge K Raju arrives to attend a meeting for the Ghatsila bypoll scheduled in November, in Ranchi.
