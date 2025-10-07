National

Day In Pics: October 07, 2025

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for October 07, 2025

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Wildlife Week in Bhopal
Wildlife Week in Bhopal | Photo: PTI

A student gets her face painted for a competition as part of Wildlife Week 2025 celebrations, in Bhopal.

2/16
Kejriwal allotted bungalow in Lodhi Estate
Kejriwal allotted bungalow in Lodhi Estate | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

A view of the Type-VII bungalow allotted to Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, in Lodhi Estate, New Delhi.

3/16
Curfew in Cuttack
Curfew in Cuttack | Photo: PTI

Security check underway during curfew in the wake of incidents of violence, in Cuttack.

4/16
Diwali preparations in Prayagraj
Diwali preparations in Prayagraj | Photo: PTI

A potter makes earthen lamps at a workshop ahead of the ‘Diwali’ festival, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

5/16
Dried Ganga canal
Dried Ganga canal | Photo: PTI

People cross a bridge over the Ganga canal, which has been dried for cleaning, with the waters to be restored ahead of Diwali, at Har-Ki-Pauri in Haridwar.

6/16
Curfew in Cuttack
Curfew in Cuttack | Photo: PTI

A nearly deserted petrol pump during curfew in the wake of incidents of violence, in Cuttack.

7/16
Exercise Konkan 25
Exercise Konkan 25 | Photo: @DefenceOps/X via PTI

United Kingdom’s Carrier Strike Group (CSG) and Indian Carrier Group during Exercise Konkan 2025.

8/16
Artist paints murals in Patna
Artist paints murals in Patna | Photo: PTI

An artist paints a mural ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, in Patna.

9/16
Trust and Safety India Festival 2025
Trust and Safety India Festival 2025 | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar in a conversation with Centre for Social Research Director Ranjana Kumari during the 'Trust and Safety India Festival 2025', at Taj Ambassador Hotel, in New Delhi.

10/16
Snow in Chamoli
Snow in Chamoli | Photo: PTI

A view of snow covered Shri Hemkund Sahib after fresh snowfall, in Chamoli.

11/16
Landslides in Darjeeling
Landslides in Darjeeling | Photo: PTI

Damaged Dudhia iron bridge after landslides and heavy rainfall, in Darjeeling.

12/16
Kamal Haasan meets TVK rally stampede victims family
Kamal Haasan meets TVK rally stampede victims' family | Photo: PTI

Veteran actor and MP Kamal Haasan meets family members of the victims of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) rally stampede, in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu.

13/16
NH-44 closed
NH-44 closed | Photo: PTI

Vehicles in a queue after Jammu–Srinagar NHW (NH-44) closes due to landslides, shooting stones and mudslides, in Anantnag.

14/16
Rajnath Singh inaugurates a conference
Rajnath Singh inaugurates a conference | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during the 'Opportunities in Defence Manufacturing in the Country' conference, at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, Defense Staff Chief Anil Chauhan, Army Staff Chief Upendra Dwivedi and Naval Staff Chief Dinesh Tripathi were also seen.

15/16
K Raju arrives for a meeting in Ranchi
K Raju arrives for a meeting in Ranchi | Photo: PTI

Jharkhand Congress in-charge K Raju arrives to attend a meeting for the Ghatsila bypoll scheduled in November, in Ranchi.

16/16
Wildlife Week in Bhopal
Wildlife Week in Bhopal | Photo: PTI

A student gets her face painted for a competition as part of Wildlife Week 2025 celebrations, in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs England Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: ENG-W Elect To Bowl First

  2. Australia Announce ODI, T20I Squads For Series Vs India: Starc Returns, Cummins Omitted

  3. Bernard Julien Obituary: A Look Back At The Journey Of West Indies’ 1975 World Cup Hero

  4. Aminul Islam Re-elected Bangladesh Cricket Board President, Khaled Mashud Among New Directors

  5. IND-W Vs PAK-W, ICC Women’s World Cup: MCC Delivers Final Word On Muneeba Ali Run-Out Controversy

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Shanghai Masters 2025: Rinderknech Upsets Zverev, Medvedev Advances

  2. Shanghai Masters 2025: Arthur Rinderknech Upsets Alexander Zverev Again

  3. China Open Final: Amanda Anisimova Beats Linda Noskova, Claims Her Second WTA 1000 Title Of 2025

  4. Shanghai Masters 2025: Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard Downs Taylor Fritz To Set Up Holger Rune Meeting

  5. Shanghai Masters 2025: Novak Djokovic Survives Yannick Hanfmann Test To Reach Last 16

Badminton News

  1. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  2. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  5. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Violence over Statehood, Sixth Schedule in Ladakh Halts LAHDC Election Process

  2. UP Weather Today: Hailstorm Alert Issued as Western Disturbance Brings Heavy Rain

  3. PM Modi Condemns Shoe Attack on CJI Gavai, Calls Act ‘Utterly Reprehensible’

  4. BJP For An Alliance With Vijay, Annamali Finds Out ‘Ideological Affinity’ With TVK

  5. Battle Royale for the Chaudhar in Haryana

Entertainment News

  1. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  2. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  3. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  4. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  5. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Review | Predictable, Deeply Unfelt, And Hammed Up

US News

  1. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  2. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  3. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  4. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  5. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

World News

  1. Nobel Prize 2025 Explained: Full Schedule, Key Contenders, And Why The Peace Prize Is Being Watched Closely?

  2. PM’s Principal Secretary Urges Indian Professionals Abroad to Return Amid H-1B Visa Hike

  3. Israel Deports 171 Activists, Including Greta Thunberg, After Gaza Flotilla Interception

  4. North Korea’s Kim Jong Un Visits 5000-Tonne Naval Destroyer

  5. Trump Urges Rapid Progress As Mediators Gather In Egypt For Critical Gaza Peace Talks

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, October 7, 2025: What’s in Store for Aries, Sagittarius, Capricorn & More

  2. Spiti and Its World of Snow Leopards—A Remarkable Count 

  3. Indirect Talks Between Hamas And Israel To Continue In Egypt, Trump Says Chance Of A Deal Is 'Really Good'

  4. Man Appeals Conviction In Gisèle Pelicot Case, Claims He 'Never Intended' To Rape Her

  5. Aminul Islam Re-elected Bangladesh Cricket Board President, Khaled Mashud Among New Directors

  6. Delhi NCR Weather: Coolest October in Two Years as Rain Brings 8°C Temperature Drop

  7. Lawyer Who Attacked CJI Says 'God Provoked Me To Do It', Ready To Face Jail

  8. Battle Royale for the Chaudhar in Haryana