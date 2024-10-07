National

Day In Pics: October 07, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for October 07, 2024

Rahul Gandhi visits Dalit family Photo: PTI

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi cooks food with Ajay Tukaram Sanade, who belongs to the Dalit community, at the latter's residence, in Kolhapur, Maharashtra.

1/9
Pro-Palestinians demonstration in Delhi
Pro-Palestinians demonstration in Delhi Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
Members of Left-wing organisations take part in a protest in support of Palestinians amid the ongoing war in Gaza, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi.

2/9
PM Modi and Maldives President meet
PM Modi and Maldives President meet Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with President of Maldives Mohamed Muizzu during a meeting at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi.

3/9
National Wildlife Week
National Wildlife Week Photo: PTI
Students take part in a face painting competition during National Wildlife Week, at Van Vihar National Park, in Bhopal.

4/9
Clashes in Tripura
Clashes in Tripura Photo: PTI
Goods strewn outside vandalised shops after clashes between two communities, at Kadamtala in Dharmanagar, Tripura.

5/9
Sonam Wangchuk at protest
Sonam Wangchuk at protest Photo: PTI
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on a hunger strike at Ladakh Bhavan after he was denied permission to stage agitation for Ladakh’s Sixth Schedule status at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi.

6/9
Junior doctors protest in Kolkata
Junior doctors protest in Kolkata Photo: PTI
People stand near the site of junior doctors' protest against the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape and murder incident, in Kolkata.

7/9
Preparations for Dussehra festival
Preparations for Dussehra festival Photo: PTi
A worker makes effigy of the evil King Ravana, Meghnad and Kumbhkaran in preparation for the upcoming Dussehra festival, in Jammu.

8/9
World Post Day
World Post Day Photo: PTI
View of the British-era post office, ahead of the World Post Day, at Pratappura in Agra.

9/9
68th Dhammachakra Pravartan Diwas preps
68th Dhammachakra Pravartan Diwas preps Photo: PTI
Workers paint a statue of Gautam Buddha in the backdrop of the Deekshabhoomi ahead of the 68th Dhammachakra Pravartan Diwas celebration, in Nagpur.

