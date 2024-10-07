Day In Pics: October 07, 2024

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi cooks food with Ajay Tukaram Sanade, who belongs to the Dalit community, at the latter's residence, in Kolhapur, Maharashtra.
Members of Left-wing organisations take part in a protest in support of Palestinians amid the ongoing war in Gaza, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with President of Maldives Mohamed Muizzu during a meeting at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi.
Students take part in a face painting competition during National Wildlife Week, at Van Vihar National Park, in Bhopal.
Goods strewn outside vandalised shops after clashes between two communities, at Kadamtala in Dharmanagar, Tripura.
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on a hunger strike at Ladakh Bhavan after he was denied permission to stage agitation for Ladakh’s Sixth Schedule status at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi.
People stand near the site of junior doctors' protest against the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape and murder incident, in Kolkata.
A worker makes effigy of the evil King Ravana, Meghnad and Kumbhkaran in preparation for the upcoming Dussehra festival, in Jammu.
View of the British-era post office, ahead of the World Post Day, at Pratappura in Agra.
Workers paint a statue of Gautam Buddha in the backdrop of the Deekshabhoomi ahead of the 68th Dhammachakra Pravartan Diwas celebration, in Nagpur.