National

Day In Pics: November 25, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for November 25, 2024

Hamaara Samvidhan, Hamaara Swabhiman
Hamaara Samvidhan, Hamaara Swabhiman padyatra | Photo: PTI

Students take part in the 'Hamaara Samvidhan, Hamaara Swabhiman' 'padyatra', organised on the occasion of completion of 75 years of establishment of the Indian Constitution, in New Delhi.

Gautam Adani
Congress protest against Adani | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
Congress workers take part in a protest demanding the arrest of industrialist Gautam Adani over corruption allegations, in New Delhi.

Narendra Modi
Winter session of Parliament | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the media on the first day of the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi. Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju and Ministers of State Jitendra Singh and Arjun Ram Meghwal are also seen.

Security in Sambhal
Security in Sambhal | Photo: PTI
Security personnel deployed to maintain law and order, a day after clashes between police and protesters opposing the survey of the Jama Masjid, in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh.

Nitish Kumar
Winter session of Bihar Assembly | Photo: PTI
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with newly elected Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) MLA from Imamganj constituency Deepa Kumari during the first day of the Winter session of the State Assembly, in Patna.

Air pollution in Delhi
Weather: Air pollution in Delhi | Photo: PTI
A worker at Kartavya Path amid low visibility due to smog, in New Delhi.

Kandakarnan Thirra
Kandakarnan Thirra in Kozhikode Photo: PTI
An artist performs 'Kandakarnan Thirra', a traditional ritual art form at the Krishna Menon Museum, in Kozhikode.

