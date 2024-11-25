Day In Pics: November 25, 2024

Students take part in the 'Hamaara Samvidhan, Hamaara Swabhiman' 'padyatra', organised on the occasion of completion of 75 years of establishment of the Indian Constitution, in New Delhi.
Congress workers take part in a protest demanding the arrest of industrialist Gautam Adani over corruption allegations, in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the media on the first day of the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi. Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju and Ministers of State Jitendra Singh and Arjun Ram Meghwal are also seen.
Security personnel deployed to maintain law and order, a day after clashes between police and protesters opposing the survey of the Jama Masjid, in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with newly elected Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) MLA from Imamganj constituency Deepa Kumari during the first day of the Winter session of the State Assembly, in Patna.
A worker at Kartavya Path amid low visibility due to smog, in New Delhi.
An artist performs 'Kandakarnan Thirra', a traditional ritual art form at the Krishna Menon Museum, in Kozhikode.