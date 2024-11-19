Day In Pics: November 19, 2024

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary, at Shakti Sthal in New Delhi.
Polling officials leave after collecting EVMs and other election materials from a distribution center on the eve of voting for the Maharashtra Assembly polls, in Mumbai.
Polling officials and security personnel with EVMs and other election materials leave for their respective polling stations on the eve of voting for the last phase of Jharkhand Assembly polls, in Ranchi.
Women wearing warm clothes cross a road amid cold and smoggy conditions, in New Delhi.
BJP MP Manoj Tiwari along with pary leader and NDMC Vice Chairman Kuljeet Chahal distributes masks as part of awareness campaign on pollution, in New Delhi.