Day In Pics: November 19, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for November 19, 2024

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi
Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary, at Shakti Sthal in New Delhi.

1/4
Maharashtra Assembly polls
Preps for Maha polls Pghoto: PTI/Kunal Patil
Polling officials leave after collecting EVMs and other election materials from a distribution center on the eve of voting for the Maharashtra Assembly polls, in Mumbai.

2/4
Jharkhand Assembly polls
Preps for 2nd phase of Jharkhand polls Photo: PTI
Polling officials and security personnel with EVMs and other election materials leave for their respective polling stations on the eve of voting for the last phase of Jharkhand Assembly polls, in Ranchi.

3/4
Pollution in Delhi
Pollution in Delhi Photo: PTI/Kamal Singh
Women wearing warm clothes cross a road amid cold and smoggy conditions, in New Delhi.

4/4
Manoj Tiwari
BJP campaign on pollution Photo: PTI/Kamal Singh
BJP MP Manoj Tiwari along with pary leader and NDMC Vice Chairman Kuljeet Chahal distributes masks as part of awareness campaign on pollution, in New Delhi.

