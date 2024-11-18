National

Day In Pics: November 18, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for November 18, 2024

Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Mumbai | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at a press conference, in Mumbai.

1/12
Smog in Delhi
Weather: Smog in Delhi | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
Commuters walk to their office amid low visibility due to smog as air quility remains in severe category in New Delhi.

2/12
Narendra Modi
PM Modi in Rio de Janeiro | Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by the Indian community upon his arrival in Rio de Janeiro.

3/12
Virendra Sachdeva
BJP campaign on pollution | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva with others distributes masks as part of awareness campaign on pollution, in New Delhi.

4/12
Kailash Gahlot
Kailash Gahlot joins BJP | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
BJP General Secretary Dushyant Gautam welcomes former AAP leader Kailash Gahlot as he joins the BJP in presence of Union Minister Manohar Lal, senior leader Baijayant Panda and Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva, in New Delhi.

5/12
Security meeting in Manipur
Security meeting in Manipur | Photo: PTI
Assam Rifles officers at Lailophai in Churachandpur district, Manipiur.

6/12
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav
Mohan Yadav campaigns in Mumbai | Photo: PTI
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav during an election campaign in favour of MVA candidate Rajesh Khandare ahead of Assembly polls, in Mumbai.

7/12
JP Nadda in Navi Mumbai
JP Nadda in Navi Mumbai | Photo: PTI
BJP National President JP Nadda and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with other leaders during an election campaign rally ahead of Assembly polls, in Navi Mumbai.

8/12
Kanakadasa Jayanthi
Kanakadasa Jayanthi in Chikmagalur | Photo: PTI
Veeragase artists take part in a procession to celebrate Kanakadasa Jayanthi in Chikmagalur, Karnataka.

9/12
Shillong Literary Festival 2024
Shillong Literary Festival 2024 | Photo: PTI
Chief Minister of Meghalaya Conrad K Sangma and noted author Vikram Seth during the 4th edition of the Shillong Literary Festival 2024 at Wards Lake in Shillong, Meghalaya.

10/12
Mahavikas Aghadi rally in Solapur
Mahavikas Aghadi rally in Solapur | Photo: PTI
Mahavikas Aghadi supporters during a public meeting ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, in Solapur, Maharashtra.

11/12
Jaipur foundation day
Jaipur foundation day | Photo: PTI
Tourists dance with Rajasthani folk artists as they visit Hawa Mahal, seen on the foundation day of the 'Pink City', in Jaipur.

12/12
Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 preparations
Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 preparations Photo: PTI
Hindu monks during allotment of land for setting up tents for the upcoming Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, in Prayagraj.

