Day In Pics: November 18, 2024

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at a press conference, in Mumbai.
Commuters walk to their office amid low visibility due to smog as air quility remains in severe category in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by the Indian community upon his arrival in Rio de Janeiro.
Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva with others distributes masks as part of awareness campaign on pollution, in New Delhi.
BJP General Secretary Dushyant Gautam welcomes former AAP leader Kailash Gahlot as he joins the BJP in presence of Union Minister Manohar Lal, senior leader Baijayant Panda and Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva, in New Delhi.
Assam Rifles officers at Lailophai in Churachandpur district, Manipiur.
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav during an election campaign in favour of MVA candidate Rajesh Khandare ahead of Assembly polls, in Mumbai.
BJP National President JP Nadda and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with other leaders during an election campaign rally ahead of Assembly polls, in Navi Mumbai.
Veeragase artists take part in a procession to celebrate Kanakadasa Jayanthi in Chikmagalur, Karnataka.
Chief Minister of Meghalaya Conrad K Sangma and noted author Vikram Seth during the 4th edition of the Shillong Literary Festival 2024 at Wards Lake in Shillong, Meghalaya.
Mahavikas Aghadi supporters during a public meeting ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, in Solapur, Maharashtra.
Tourists dance with Rajasthani folk artists as they visit Hawa Mahal, seen on the foundation day of the 'Pink City', in Jaipur.
Hindu monks during allotment of land for setting up tents for the upcoming Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, in Prayagraj.