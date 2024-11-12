Day In Pics: November 12, 2024

Polling officials with EVMS and other election material pose for pictures before leaving for their respective polling stations on the eve of the Jharkhand Assembly elections, in Gumla district, Jharkhand.
Devotees take a holy dip in River Ganga on the occasion of 'Dev Uthani Ekadashi', at Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP MP Anil Baluni and others poses for pictures during Igas festival celebrations at Baluni's residence, in New Delhi.
Civil services aspirants stage a protest against Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission's (UPPSC) decision to conduct the Review Officer and Assistant Review Officer (RO-ARO) and Provincial Civil Service (PCS) preliminary examinations on different dates, in Prayagraj.
Kasganj DM Medha Roopam with police personnel visit the site as people gather after a mound of mud collapsed, in Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh. At least 4 people have died in the tragedy and several sustained injuries, according to officials.
Wife of Naib Subedar Rakesh Kumar mourns after his mortal remains were brought to his residence, in Mandi district, Himachal Pradesh. Kumar was killed in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu & Kashmir's Kishtwar.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting ahead of Maharashtra Assembly elections, at Chimur in Chandrapur district, Maharashtra.