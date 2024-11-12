National

Day In Pics: November 12, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for November 12, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Jharkhand Assembly elections
J'khand polls: Preps before election day Photo: PTI

Polling officials with EVMS and other election material pose for pictures before leaving for their respective polling stations on the eve of the Jharkhand Assembly elections, in Gumla district, Jharkhand.

1/6
Dev Uthani Ekadashi
'Dev Uthani Ekadashi' Photo: PTI
Devotees take a holy dip in River Ganga on the occasion of 'Dev Uthani Ekadashi', at Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi.

2/6
Narendra Modi
PM Modi celebrates Igas festival Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP MP Anil Baluni and others poses for pictures during Igas festival celebrations at Baluni's residence, in New Delhi.

3/6
Aspirants protest over govt exams scheduling in UP
Aspirants protest over govt exams scheduling in UP Photo: PTI
Civil services aspirants stage a protest against Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission's (UPPSC) decision to conduct the Review Officer and Assistant Review Officer (RO-ARO) and Provincial Civil Service (PCS) preliminary examinations on different dates, in Prayagraj.

4/6
Soil mound collapses in UPs Kasganj
Soil mound collapses in UP's Kasganj Photo: PTI
Kasganj DM Medha Roopam with police personnel visit the site as people gather after a mound of mud collapsed, in Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh. At least 4 people have died in the tragedy and several sustained injuries, according to officials.

5/6
Nb Sub Rakesh Kumars mortal remains brought to his native place
Nb Sub Rakesh Kumar's mortal remains brought to his native place Photo: PTI
Wife of Naib Subedar Rakesh Kumar mourns after his mortal remains were brought to his residence, in Mandi district, Himachal Pradesh. Kumar was killed in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu & Kashmir's Kishtwar.

6/6
Prime Minister Narendra Modi campaigns for Maharashtra polls
PM Modi campaigns for Maharashtra polls Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting ahead of Maharashtra Assembly elections, at Chimur in Chandrapur district, Maharashtra.

