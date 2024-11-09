Day In Pics: November 09, 2024

School students raise slogans against recent terrorist attacks in the state, in Jammu.
People hold placards during a protest against animal abuse demanding personhood status for animals, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi.
Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee President Devender Yadav with party workers during the party's 'Delhi Nyay Yatra', in New Delhi.
Camel herders with their livestock arrive to attend the annual camel fair, in Pushkar, Rajasthan.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the flagging off ceremony of the first double-decker EV bus of Uttar Pradesh during the Akanksha Haat, in Lucknow.
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Kalpana Soren arrives to address a public meeting for the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections, in Chatra district.
A sanitation worker sweeps the roadside on a winter morning, in Bhopal.
Officials at work after three coaches of the Secunderabad-Shalimar Superfast Express train derailed near Howrah, West Bengal.
Security personnel stand guard at the residence of Sushil Srivastava, an aide of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, during a raid by the Income Tax department, in Ranchi.
Actors Shreyas Talpade and Padmini Kolhapure take a pledge during the launch of a campaign to urge people to cast their votes in the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections, in Mumbai.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election rally for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections, in Akola district.