National

Day In Pics: November 09, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for November 09, 2024

Students raise slogans against terror attacks in J-K
Students raise slogans against terror attacks in J-K | Photo: PTI

School students raise slogans against recent terrorist attacks in the state, in Jammu.

Protest against animal abuse in Delhi
Protest against animal abuse in Delhi | Photo: PTI/Kamal Singh
People hold placards during a protest against animal abuse demanding personhood status for animals, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi.

Nyay Yatra of Congress in New Delhi
Delhi Nyay Yatra of Congress | Photo: PTI
Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee President Devender Yadav with party workers during the party's 'Delhi Nyay Yatra', in New Delhi.

Pushkar Camel Fair 2024
Pushkar Camel Fair 2024 | Photo: PTI
Camel herders with their livestock arrive to attend the annual camel fair, in Pushkar, Rajasthan.

Yogi at Akanksha Haat in Lucknow
Yogi at Akanksha Haat in Lucknow | Photo: PTI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the flagging off ceremony of the first double-decker EV bus of Uttar Pradesh during the Akanksha Haat, in Lucknow.

Kalpana Soren campaigns for Jharkhand polls
Kalpana Soren campaigns for Jharkhand polls | Photo: PTI
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Kalpana Soren arrives to address a public meeting for the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections, in Chatra district.

Cleanliness in Bhopal
Cleanliness in Bhopal | Photo: PTI
A sanitation worker sweeps the roadside on a winter morning, in Bhopal.

Three coaches of a train derails in WB
Three coaches of a train derails in WB | Photo: PTI
Officials at work after three coaches of the Secunderabad-Shalimar Superfast Express train derailed near Howrah, West Bengal.

IT raid at Jkhand CMs aide in Ranchi
IT raid at J'khand CM's aide in Ranchi | Photo: PTI
Security personnel stand guard at the residence of Sushil Srivastava, an aide of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, during a raid by the Income Tax department, in Ranchi.

‘Run For Inclusion’ in Delhi
‘Run For Inclusion’ in Delhi | Photo: PTI
Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra, BJP MPs Manoj Tiwari and Bansuri Swaraj, Special Olympics Bharat (SOB) President Mallika Nadda and others flag off ‘Run For Inclusion’ organised by SOB at Central Civil Service Ground, Chanakyapuri, in New Delhi.

Campaign for Maha polls voting
Campaign for Maha polls voting | Photo: PTI
Actors Shreyas Talpade and Padmini Kolhapure take a pledge during the launch of a campaign to urge people to cast their votes in the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections, in Mumbai.

PM Modi in Maharashtra
PM Modi in Maharashtra | Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election rally for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections, in Akola district.

