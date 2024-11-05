National

Day In Pics: November 05, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for November 05, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Madarsa students in Eidgah Lucknow
Madarsa students in Eidgah Lucknow | Photo: PTI/Nand Kumar

Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali, Imam of Eidgah, distributes sweets to Madarsa students, at Eidgah in Lucknow, Tuesday after the verdict of Supreme Court. The Supreme Court on Tuesday set aside the Allahabad high court's March judgment that declared the 2004 Uttar Pradesh Board of Madarsa Education Act unconstitutional.

1/11
Priyanka Gandhi
Priyanka Gandhi's rally in Wayanad | Photo: PTI
Crowd of supporters at AICC General Secretary and party candidate for Wayanad Lok Sabha seat by-polls Priyanka Gandhi's public rally, at Kodencheri, in Wayanad district, Kerala.

2/11
US Prez election: Puja at Kamala Harris ancestral village
US Prez election: Puja at Kamala Harris ancestral village | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
People prepare a kolam, a floor drawing made from coloured powder, that translates to "Greeting America, Our Wishes For Kamala Harris Victory" ahead of the US presidential election, at her ancestral village, Thulasendrapuram, in Thiruvarur district.

3/11
Hemant Soren
Hemant Soren campaigns | Photo: PTI
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren during an election campaign for Jharkhand Assembly election, in Chatra district of Jharkhand.

4/11
Shiv Sena Dogra Front protest
Shiv Sena Dogra Front protest | Photo: PTI
Shiv Sena Dogra Front members stage a protest against the PDP condemning the party's attempt to submit a resolution opposing the abrogation of Article 370, in Jammu.

5/11
Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi in Rae Bareli | Photo: PTI
LoP in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi during his visit at the Churuva Hanuman Temple, in Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh.

6/11
Chhath Puja
Chhath Puja festival | Photo: PTI
Devotees perform rituals after taking a holy dip in the Ganga river during the start of the 4-day Chhath Puja festival, in Patna.

7/11
Asian Buddhist Summit in Delhi
Asian Buddhist Summit in Delhi | Photo: PTI
Monks at the first Asian Buddhist Summit, organised by the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, in collaboration with the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), in New Delhi.

8/11
Priyanka Gandhi
Priyanka Gandhi in Wayanad | Photo: PTI
AICC General Secretary and party candidate for Wayanad Lok Sabha seat by-polls Priyanka Gandhi meets local farmers in Manjoora, in Wayanad district, Kerala.

9/11
SC verdict on UP Madarsa Education Act
SC verdict on UP Madarsa Education Act | Photo: PTI
Maulana Noorul Hasan Azhari and advocates react after the Supreme Court's verdict on UP Madarsa Education Act, in New Delhi. The Supreme Court on Tuesday set aside the Allahabad high court's March judgment that declared the 2004 Uttar Pradesh Board of Madarsa Education Act unconstitutional.

10/11
Rajnath Singh
Campaign for Jharkhand Assembly election | Photo: PTI
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh being garlanded during an election campaign in support of BJP candidate from Ranchi seat, Navin Jaiswal, ahead of the Jharkhand Assembly election, in Ranchi.

11/11
India Canada Protest
India Canada Protest Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
Activists of United Hindu Front, a right wing group reacting to Canada’s allegation that Indian Home Minister Amit Shah ordered the targeting of Sikh activists inside Canada, hold placards during a protest in New Delhi.

