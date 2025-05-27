National

Day In Pics: May 27, 2025

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for May 27, 2025

Rahu Gandhi meets DUSU students
Rahu Gandhi meets DUSU students | Photo: AICC/PTI

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi during a meeting with DUSU students in New Delhi. Gandhi alleged that qualified SC/ST/OBC candidates are being deliberately disqualified and kept away from leadership roles.

2/19
PM Modi in Gandhinagar
PM Modi in Gandhinagar | Photo: PMO via PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters during a roadshow in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

3/19
Blast reported in Amritsar
Blast reported in Amritsar | Photo: PTI

Investigation underway after an explosion took place near Majitha Road, in Amritsar. A man suspected to belong to a terrorist outfit died in the explosion, according to officials.

4/19
Omar Abdullah to hold Cabinet meeting in Pahalgam
Omar Abdullah to hold Cabinet meeting in Pahalgam | Photo: PTI

Security personnel keep vigil as J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah reaches Pahalgam Club and Convention Centre to hold special Cabinet meeting, in Anantnag district, J&K.

5/19
Multi-party delegation in Georgetown
Multi-party delegation in Georgetown | Photo: @ShashiTharooron X via PTI

A multi-party delegation led by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor after pays tribute to the memorial statue depicting the SS Whitby, the first ship that transported indentured Indian labour to Guyana in 1838, in Georgetown.

6/19
All-party parliamentary delegation in France
All-party parliamentary delegation in France | Photo: X/@IndiaembFrance via PTI

Leaders of a multi-party parliamentary delegation during an interactive discussion with experts from various French think-tanks, in Paris.

7/19
All-party parliamentary delegation in Kuwait
All-party parliamentary delegation in Kuwait | Photo: X/@indembkwt via PTI

Leaders of a multi-party parliamentary delegation led by BJP's Baijayant Panda during an interaction with members of Kuwaiti civil society in a traditional Diwaniya-style, in Kuwait.

8/19
7 family members found dead in car
7 family members found dead in car | Photo: PTI

Police and officials investigate after at the site after seven members of a family from Dehradun allegedly consumed poison and died in a car, in Panchkula.

9/19
Jawaharlal Nehrus death anniversary
Jawaharlal Nehru's death anniversary | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi pays tribute to India's first prime minister Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary, at Shanti Van in New Delhi.

10/19
CPI-Maoist commander Tulsi Bhuiyan gunned down
CPI-Maoist commander Tulsi Bhuiyan gunned down | Photo: PTI

Security forces personnel at the forest areas of Sitachuan after top CPI-Maoist commander Tulsi Bhuiyan was gunned down, in Palamu district of Jharkhand.

11/19
Farooq Abdullah in Pahalgam
Farooq Abdullah in Pahalgam | Photo: PTI

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah tees off at Pahalgam Golf Course. The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister visited the south Kashmir resort over a month after a deadly terror attack claimed 26 lives.

12/19
Waterlogged subway after rains
Waterlogged subway after rains | Photo: PTI

A waterlogged subway at Rajiv Chowk following heavy rains, in Gurugram.

13/19
All-party parliamentary delegation in Slovenia
All-party parliamentary delegation in Slovenia | Photo: X/@IndiainSlovenia via PTI

DMK MP Kanimozhi, who is leading a multi-party delegation, speaks during an interaction with the media in Ljublijana.

14/19
Jawaharlal Nehrus death anniversary
Jawaharlal Nehru's death anniversary | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi arrives to pay tribute to India's first prime minister Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary, at Shanti Van in New Delhi.

15/19
All-party parliamentary delegation in Singapore
All-party parliamentary delegation in Singapore | Photo: X/@HCI_Singapore via PTI

Members of a multi-party parliamentary delegation led by MP Sanjay Kumar Jha arrive in Singapore.

16/19
PM Modi in Gandhinagar
PM Modi in Gandhinagar | Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives a model of BrahMos missile during an event organised to celebrate 20 years of Gujarat Urban Growth Story, in Gandhinagar.

17/19
Nagpurs Sunita Jamgade at Attari
Nagpur's Sunita Jamgade at Attari | Photo: PTI/Shiva Sharma

Nagpur's Sunita Jamgade at a police station in Attari. Jamgade, who had crossed over into Pakistan through the Line of Control (LoC) from Hunderman village in Kargil earlier this month, was handed over to Indian authorities by Pakistani officials on Saturday.

18/19
19/19
Multi-party delegation in Qatar
Multi-party delegation in Qatar | Photo: @IndEmbDoha on X via PTI

NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule speaks during the interaction with Indian Community, in Qatar. Sule is leading an all-party parliamentary delegation as part of India's diplomatic outreach.

