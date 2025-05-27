Day In Pics: May 27, 2025

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi during a meeting with DUSU students in New Delhi. Gandhi alleged that qualified SC/ST/OBC candidates are being deliberately disqualified and kept away from leadership roles.
Investigation underway after an explosion took place near Majitha Road, in Amritsar. A man suspected to belong to a terrorist outfit died in the explosion, according to officials.
Security personnel keep vigil as J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah reaches Pahalgam Club and Convention Centre to hold special Cabinet meeting, in Anantnag district, J&K.
A multi-party delegation led by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor after pays tribute to the memorial statue depicting the SS Whitby, the first ship that transported indentured Indian labour to Guyana in 1838, in Georgetown.
Leaders of a multi-party parliamentary delegation during an interactive discussion with experts from various French think-tanks, in Paris.
Leaders of a multi-party parliamentary delegation led by BJP's Baijayant Panda during an interaction with members of Kuwaiti civil society in a traditional Diwaniya-style, in Kuwait.
Police and officials investigate after at the site after seven members of a family from Dehradun allegedly consumed poison and died in a car, in Panchkula.
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi pays tribute to India's first prime minister Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary, at Shanti Van in New Delhi.
Security forces personnel at the forest areas of Sitachuan after top CPI-Maoist commander Tulsi Bhuiyan was gunned down, in Palamu district of Jharkhand.
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah tees off at Pahalgam Golf Course. The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister visited the south Kashmir resort over a month after a deadly terror attack claimed 26 lives.
A waterlogged subway at Rajiv Chowk following heavy rains, in Gurugram.
DMK MP Kanimozhi, who is leading a multi-party delegation, speaks during an interaction with the media in Ljublijana.
Members of a multi-party parliamentary delegation led by MP Sanjay Kumar Jha arrive in Singapore.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives a model of BrahMos missile during an event organised to celebrate 20 years of Gujarat Urban Growth Story, in Gandhinagar.
Nagpur's Sunita Jamgade at a police station in Attari. Jamgade, who had crossed over into Pakistan through the Line of Control (LoC) from Hunderman village in Kargil earlier this month, was handed over to Indian authorities by Pakistani officials on Saturday.
NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule speaks during the interaction with Indian Community, in Qatar. Sule is leading an all-party parliamentary delegation as part of India's diplomatic outreach.