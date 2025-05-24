Day In Pics: May 24, 2025

Congress leader and LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi during a visit to a school, in Poonch, J&K.
People take part in a 'Tiranga Yatra' organised in solidarity with the Indian armed forces, at Qazigund in Anantnag district, J&K.
Members of India's squad for the upcoming five-match Test cricket series against England; top row left to right, captain Shubman Gill, vice captain Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan and Abhimanyu Easwaran, middle row left to right, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur, bottom row left to right, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh and Kuldeep Yadav.
Army personnel pays respects to mortal remains of Lieutenant Shashank Tiwari, who lost his life while saving a fellow soldier from drowning in Sikkim, during a ceremony, at Gaddopur in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.
Congress leader and LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi visits an area affected by the recent shelling from Pakistan, in Poonch, J&K.
In this image via PMO, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs the 10th meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog, in New Delhi.
In this file photo, actor Mukul Dev at Golden Temple, in Amritsar. Dev passed away at the age of 54.
In this image released by @IndianEmbTokyo via X, a multi-party delegation led by JD-U MP Sanjay Kumar Jha during an interaction with members of the Indian diaspora at the Embassy, in Tokyo, Japan. The delegation is on a visit to Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan and Singapore to convey India's message on terror.
Undated photo of extremist group Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad's (JJMP) leader Pappu Lohra, who was killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand's Latehar district.
In this image released by @chamolipolice via X, the first batch of pilgrims leaves for Gurudwara Hemkund Sahib.
Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out at a factory, at Bawana industrial area, in New Delhi. The fire triggered an explosion, causing the building to collapse.
Women personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) stands guard along the India-Pakistan border, in Jaisalmer district, Rajasthan.
The chairman of the BCCI selection committee, Ajit Agarkar, right, speaks during a press conference for India's squad announcement for the England Test series, in Mumbai.Photo
Preparations underway at Gurudwara Hemkund Sahib ahead of its opening for public, in Chamoli district, Uttarakhand. The gurudwara is scheduled to be opened on May 25.
Medics prepare a ward for COVID-19 patients at Gandhi Hospital in the wake of several states reporting Covid cases, in Hyderabad.
A house belonging to alleged drug peddler Sunny Gulla being demolished by the Municipal Corporation Amritsar and Punjab Police, in Amritsar.