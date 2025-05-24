National

Day In Pics: May 24, 2025

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for May 24, 2025

Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi in Poonch | Photo: PTI

Congress leader and LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi during a visit to a school, in Poonch, J&K.

1/15
March in support of Indian armed forces
March in support of Indian armed forces | Photo: PTI

People take part in a 'Tiranga Yatra' organised in solidarity with the Indian armed forces, at Qazigund in Anantnag district, J&K.

2/15
Indian squad for test series against England
Indian squad for test series against England | Photo: PTI

Members of India's squad for the upcoming five-match Test cricket series against England; top row left to right, captain Shubman Gill, vice captain Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan and Abhimanyu Easwaran, middle row left to right, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur, bottom row left to right, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh and Kuldeep Yadav.

3/15
Army man dies saving fellow soldier
Army man dies saving fellow soldier | Photo: PTI

Army personnel pays respects to mortal remains of Lieutenant Shashank Tiwari, who lost his life while saving a fellow soldier from drowning in Sikkim, during a ceremony, at Gaddopur in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

4/15
Rahul Gandhi in Poonch
Rahul Gandhi in Poonch | Photo: PTI

Congress leader and LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi visits an area affected by the recent shelling from Pakistan, in Poonch, J&K.

5/15
NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting
NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting | Photo: PTI

In this image via PMO, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs the 10th meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog, in New Delhi.

6/15
Actor Mukul Dev passes away
Actor Mukul Dev passes away | Photo: PTI/Shiva Sharma

In this file photo, actor Mukul Dev at Golden Temple, in Amritsar. Dev passed away at the age of 54.

7/15
Op Sindoor: Multi-party delegation in Japan
Op Sindoor: Multi-party delegation in Japan | Photo: @IndianEmbTokyo via PTI

In this image released by @IndianEmbTokyo via X, a multi-party delegation led by JD-U MP Sanjay Kumar Jha during an interaction with members of the Indian diaspora at the Embassy, in Tokyo, Japan. The delegation is on a visit to Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan and Singapore to convey India's message on terror.

8/15
Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishads (JJMP) leader Pappu Lohra
Maoist commander killed in gunfight | Photo: PTI

Undated photo of extremist group Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad's (JJMP) leader Pappu Lohra, who was killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand's Latehar district.

9/15
Hemkund Sahib Yatra 2025
Hemkund Sahib Yatra 2025 | Photo; @chamolipolice via PTI

In this image released by @chamolipolice via X, the first batch of pilgrims leaves for Gurudwara Hemkund Sahib.

10/15
Fire at factory in Delhis Bawana
Fire at factory in Delhi's Bawana | Photo: PTI

Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out at a factory, at Bawana industrial area, in New Delhi. The fire triggered an explosion, causing the building to collapse.

11/15
Women BSF personnel at Ind-Pak border
Women BSF personnel at Ind-Pak border | Photo: PTI

Women personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) stands guard along the India-Pakistan border, in Jaisalmer district, Rajasthan.

12/15
Ajit Agarkar
Ind squad for test series against Eng announced | Photo: AP/Rajanish Kakade

The chairman of the BCCI selection committee, Ajit Agarkar, right, speaks during a press conference for India's squad announcement for the England Test series, in Mumbai.Photo

13/15
Preps for Hemkund Sahib yatra
Preps for Hemkund Sahib yatra | Photo: PTI

Preparations underway at Gurudwara Hemkund Sahib ahead of its opening for public, in Chamoli district, Uttarakhand. The gurudwara is scheduled to be opened on May 25.

14/15
Preps for covid-19 at Hyderabad hospital
Preps for covid-19 at Hyderabad hospital | Photo: PTI

Medics prepare a ward for COVID-19 patients at Gandhi Hospital in the wake of several states reporting Covid cases, in Hyderabad.

15/15
Demolition of Sunny Gullas house in Amritsar
Demolition of Sunny Gulla's house in Amritsar | Photo: PTI/Shiva Sharma

A house belonging to alleged drug peddler Sunny Gulla being demolished by the Municipal Corporation Amritsar and Punjab Police, in Amritsar.

