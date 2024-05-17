National

Day In Pics: May 17, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for May 17, 2024

Weather: Rain in Trivandrum | Photo: PTI

Commuters move through a waterlogged road after rainfall, in Thiruvananthapuram.

1/11
T20 WC trophy tour in Mumbai
T20 WC trophy tour in Mumbai | Photo: PTI

Former cricketer Mohammad Kaif with the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup trophy displayed at JBCN International School campus, in Mumbai.

2/11
Amit Shah campaigns for LS polls in UP
Amit Shah campaigns for LS polls in UP | Photo: PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Union Minister and BJP candidate from Amethi constituency Smriti Irani, former Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Manoj Panday and others during a public meeting for the Lok Sabha elections, in Rae Bareli district.

3/11
Char Dham Yatra
Char Dham Yatra | Photo: PTI

Police personnel check registration of 'Char Dham Yatra' pilgrims on a road leading to Kedarnath temple, in Rudraprayag district.

4/11
PM Modis tribute to Swami Brahmanand
PM Modi's tribute to Swami Brahmanand | Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Swami Brahmanand, in Rath town of Hamirpur district, Uttar Pradesh.

5/11
Rahul, Akhilesh campaigns for LS polls in UP
Rahul, Akhilesh campaigns for LS polls in UP | Photo: PTI

Congress leader and party candidate from Rae Bareli constituency Rahul Gandhi with Samajwadi Party (SP) chief and party candidate from Kannauj constituency Akhilesh Yadav during a public meeting for the Lok Sabha elections, in Amethi district.

6/11
AAP Campaign for LS polls
AAP Campaign for LS polls | Photo: PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses at the party workers meeting, in Amritsar.

7/11
PM Modi campaigns for LS polls in UP
PM Modi campaigns for LS polls in UP | Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak and others during a public meeting for the Lok Sabha elections, in Hamirpur district.

8/11
Delhi Police, forensic experts at CM Kejriwals house
Delhi Police, forensic experts at CM Kejriwal's house | Photo: PTI

Security personnel stand guard as forensic officials arrive at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence at Civil Lines, in New Delhi. A Delhi Police team accompanied by forensic experts reached the residence here Friday evening in connection with the alleged assault on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Swati Maliwal, officials said.

9/11
Coking coal supply to a steel plant in Vizag
Coking coal supply to a steel plant in Vizag | Photo: PTI

Coking coal being supplied to RINL steel plant from Adani Gangavaram Port, in Visakhapatnam.

10/11
Voting awareness campaign in UP
Voting awareness campaign in UP | Photo: PTI

People with disabilities take part in a voting awareness campaign, during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, in Varanasi.

11/11
Vikramaditya Singh campaigns for LS polls
Vikramaditya Singh campaigns for LS polls | Photo: PTI

Congress candidate from Mandi constituency Vikramaditya Singh during his campaign for Lok Sabha elections, in Lahaul & Spiti.

