Day In Pics: May 17, 2024

Commuters move through a waterlogged road after rainfall, in Thiruvananthapuram.
Former cricketer Mohammad Kaif with the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup trophy displayed at JBCN International School campus, in Mumbai.
Police personnel check registration of 'Char Dham Yatra' pilgrims on a road leading to Kedarnath temple, in Rudraprayag district.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Swami Brahmanand, in Rath town of Hamirpur district, Uttar Pradesh.
Congress leader and party candidate from Rae Bareli constituency Rahul Gandhi with Samajwadi Party (SP) chief and party candidate from Kannauj constituency Akhilesh Yadav during a public meeting for the Lok Sabha elections, in Amethi district.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses at the party workers meeting, in Amritsar.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak and others during a public meeting for the Lok Sabha elections, in Hamirpur district.
Security personnel stand guard as forensic officials arrive at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence at Civil Lines, in New Delhi. A Delhi Police team accompanied by forensic experts reached the residence here Friday evening in connection with the alleged assault on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Swati Maliwal, officials said.
Coking coal being supplied to RINL steel plant from Adani Gangavaram Port, in Visakhapatnam.
People with disabilities take part in a voting awareness campaign, during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, in Varanasi.
Congress candidate from Mandi constituency Vikramaditya Singh during his campaign for Lok Sabha elections, in Lahaul & Spiti.