National

Day In Pics: May 08, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for May 08, 2024

CPI(M) rally in West Bengal Photo: PTI

West Bengal CPI(M) Secretary Mohammad Salim during an election rally in support of party candidate from Krishnanagar constituency S.M. Sadi for Lok Sabha elections at Krishnanagar, in Nadia.

101 year old Bela Sen votes
101 year old Bela Sen votes Photo: PTI

101 year old Bela Sen after exercising her "home voting option" in presence of West Singhbhum Deputy Commissioner cum District Election Officer Kuldeep Chaudhary, in West Singhbum.

Forest fire in Pauri Garhwal
Forest fire in Pauri Garhwal Photo: PTI

An Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter conducts a 'Bambi Bucket' operation to control the forest fire, in Pauri Garhwal district.

Gurjeet Singh Aujla campaigns
Gurjeet Singh Aujla campaigns Photo: PTI

Congress candidate from Amritsar Gurjeet Singh Aujla tries wrestling as he visits an 'Akhara' (place for practicing traditional wrestling) during his election campaign for Lok Sabha polls, in Amritsar.

PM Modi in Telangana
PM Modi in Telangana Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple, in Vemulawada.

Fire at Patna Museum
Fire at Patna Museum Photo: PTI

Smoke billows out after fire broke out at the Patna Museum, in Patna.

Priyanka Gandhi in Rae Bareli
Priyanka Gandhi in Rae Bareli Photo: PTI

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi during a roadshow for Lok Sabha elections, in Rae Bareli.

PM Modi in Telangana
PM Modi in Telangana Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting for Lok Sabha polls, in Karimnagar.

Campaign for LS Polls
Campaign for LS Polls Photo: PTI

BJP supporters during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meeting for Lok Sabha polls, in Karimnagar.

Narendra Modi
Narendra Modi Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs worship of a cow at Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple, in Vemulawada.

