Day In Pics: May 08, 2024

West Bengal CPI(M) Secretary Mohammad Salim during an election rally in support of party candidate from Krishnanagar constituency S.M. Sadi for Lok Sabha elections at Krishnanagar, in Nadia.
101 year old Bela Sen after exercising her "home voting option" in presence of West Singhbhum Deputy Commissioner cum District Election Officer Kuldeep Chaudhary, in West Singhbum.
An Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter conducts a 'Bambi Bucket' operation to control the forest fire, in Pauri Garhwal district.
Congress candidate from Amritsar Gurjeet Singh Aujla tries wrestling as he visits an 'Akhara' (place for practicing traditional wrestling) during his election campaign for Lok Sabha polls, in Amritsar.
Smoke billows out after fire broke out at the Patna Museum, in Patna.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting for Lok Sabha polls, in Karimnagar.
BJP supporters during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meeting for Lok Sabha polls, in Karimnagar.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs worship of a cow at Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple, in Vemulawada.