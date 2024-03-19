National

Day In Pics: March 19, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for March 19, 2024

Photo Webdesk
March 19, 2024
March 19, 2024
       
Congress Working Committee Meeting in Delhi Photo: PTI

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders Rahul Gandhi and KC Venugopal during the ‘Congress Working Committee (CWC) Meeting’ at AICC headquarters, in New Delhi.

Hawan for PM Modi in Washington Photo: PTI
Organized by the Overseas Friends of BJP-USA San Francisco Bay Area Chapter, Indian American technology professionals from the Silicon Valley conducted a Hawan for the victory of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Congress Working Committee Meeting in Delhi Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leader Sonia Gandhi during the ‘Congress Working Committee (CWC) Meeting’ at AICC headquarters, in New Delhi.

PM Modi in Tamil Nadu Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
Security personnel stand guard ahead of a public meeting to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Salem.

PM Modi in Tamil Nadu Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
Supporters cheer ahead of a public meeting to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Salem.

PM Modi in Tamil Nadu Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
Supporters cheer ahead of a public meeting to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Salem.

Pashupati Kumar Paras addresses press Photo: PTI
Union Minister and Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party chief Pashupati Kumar Paras addresses a press conference, in New Delhi. Paras resigned on Tuesday alleging "injustice" after his party was not included in the seat-sharing deal with allies for the Lok Sabha polls in Bihar.

Voter awareness campaign in Madurai Photo: PTI
People click photos at a selfie point installed at Madurai Collectorate campus to create voter awareness ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Madurai.

Preparations for Holi celebrations in Jaipur Photo: PTI
Workers prepare coloured powder 'Gulal' at a factory head of Holi festival, in Jaipur.

Congress Working Committee Meeting in Delhi Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Digvijaya Singh and Jitendra Singh Alwar during the ‘Congress Working Committee (CWC) Meeting’ at AICC headquarters, in New Delhi.

PM Modi in Tamil Nadu Photo: PTI/R Senthil Kumar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters as he arrives for a public meeting ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Salem, Tamil Nadu.

