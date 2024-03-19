Day In Pics: March 19, 2024

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders Rahul Gandhi and KC Venugopal during the ‘Congress Working Committee (CWC) Meeting’ at AICC headquarters, in New Delhi.
Organized by the Overseas Friends of BJP-USA San Francisco Bay Area Chapter, Indian American technology professionals from the Silicon Valley conducted a Hawan for the victory of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leader Sonia Gandhi during the ‘Congress Working Committee (CWC) Meeting’ at AICC headquarters, in New Delhi.
Security personnel stand guard ahead of a public meeting to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Salem.
Supporters cheer ahead of a public meeting to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Salem.
Union Minister and Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party chief Pashupati Kumar Paras addresses a press conference, in New Delhi. Paras resigned on Tuesday alleging "injustice" after his party was not included in the seat-sharing deal with allies for the Lok Sabha polls in Bihar.
People click photos at a selfie point installed at Madurai Collectorate campus to create voter awareness ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Madurai.
Workers prepare coloured powder 'Gulal' at a factory head of Holi festival, in Jaipur.
Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Digvijaya Singh and Jitendra Singh Alwar during the ‘Congress Working Committee (CWC) Meeting’ at AICC headquarters, in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters as he arrives for a public meeting ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Salem, Tamil Nadu.