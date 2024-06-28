National

Day In Pics: June 28, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for June 28, 2024

Canopy collapses at Delhi airport's Terminal-1 | Photo: PTI/Kamal Singh

The Terminal-1 of the IGI Airport where a canopy collapsed amid heavy rain, Friday, June 28, 2024. One person died and five were injured in the collapse.

1/15
Nara N. Chandrababu Naidu meets Telangana Governor C. P. Radhakrishnan
Nara N. Chandrababu Naidu meets Telangana Governor C. P. Radhakrishnan | Photo: PTI

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara N. Chandrababu Naidu with Telangana Governor C. P. Radhakrishnan during a meeting, in Undavalli.

2/15
BJP protest in Chikkamagaluru
BJP protest in Chikkamagaluru | Photo: PTI

BJP workers protest against Karnataka government regarding the alleged financial irregularities in the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation (KMVSTDC) scam, in Chikkamagaluru.

3/15
Weather: Rains in Delhi
Weather: Rains in Delhi | Photo: PTI

Rain water being removed near the Supreme Court premises following heavy downpour, in New Delhi.

4/15
IND-W vs SA-W: Test match
IND-W vs SA-W: Test match | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

India Women’s Smriti Mandhana celebrates her century with Shafali Verma during a one-off test cricket match between India and South Africa, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.

5/15
Parliament Session
Parliament Session | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi addresses the media during ongoing Parliament session, in New Delhi.

6/15
Pramod Sawant inaugurates Goshala of Ponda Municipal Council
Pramod Sawant inaugurates Goshala of Ponda Municipal Council | Photo: PTI

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant feeds a cattle while inaugurating the Goshala of Ponda Municipal Council under the Stray cattle Management scheme.

7/15
Shala Praveshotsav 2024 in Gujarat
Shala Praveshotsav 2024 in Gujarat | Photo: PTI

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel interacts with students during ‘Shala Praveshotsav 2024’, in Surendranagar district.

8/15
Lt Governor Manoj Sinha flags off the first batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims
Lt Governor Manoj Sinha flags off the first batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims | Photo: PTI

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha offers prayer before flagging off the first batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims at a base camp, in Jammu.

9/15
First batch of pilgrims leaves for the Amarnath Yatra
First batch of pilgrims leaves for the Amarnath Yatra | Photo: PTI

Pilgrims shout slogans as the first batch of pilgrims leaves for the Amarnath Yatra, in Jammu.

10/15
Hoarding calling Akhilesh as future PM
Hoarding calling Akhilesh as future PM | Photo: PTI/Nand Kumar

Samajwadi Party workers put up a hoarding calling party chief Akhlesh Yadav as future Prime Minister, to greet him on his birthday, at the party office, in Lucknow.

11/15
Weather: Rains in Noida
Weather: Rains in Noida | Photo: PTI

An uprooted tree following incessant rains in Noida.

12/15
Weather: Rains in Shimla
Weather: Rains in Shimla | Photo: PTI

People look at vehicles damaged after landslide triggered by heavy rainfall, in Shimla.

13/15
Weather: Traffic after rain in Gurugram
Weather: Traffic after rain in Gurugram | Photo: PTI

Vehicles are stuck in a traffic jam on Sohna Road as seen from Subhash Chowk after heavy rains, in Gurugram.

14/15
Bansuri Swaraj inspects the waterlogged area
Bansuri Swaraj inspects the waterlogged area | Photo: PTI

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj inspects the waterlogged area following heavy rains, at Golf Links in New Delhi.

15/15
Aftermath of rain in Delhi
Aftermath of rain in Delhi | Photo: PTI/Kamal Singh

Restoration and relief work underway at the Terminal-1 of the IGI Airport where a canopy collapsed amid heavy rain, in New Delhi. One person died and five were injured in the collapse.

