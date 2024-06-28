Day In Pics: June 28, 2024

The Terminal-1 of the IGI Airport where a canopy collapsed amid heavy rain, Friday, June 28, 2024. One person died and five were injured in the collapse.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara N. Chandrababu Naidu with Telangana Governor C. P. Radhakrishnan during a meeting, in Undavalli.
BJP workers protest against Karnataka government regarding the alleged financial irregularities in the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation (KMVSTDC) scam, in Chikkamagaluru.
India Women’s Smriti Mandhana celebrates her century with Shafali Verma during a one-off test cricket match between India and South Africa, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.
Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi addresses the media during ongoing Parliament session, in New Delhi.
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant feeds a cattle while inaugurating the Goshala of Ponda Municipal Council under the Stray cattle Management scheme.
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel interacts with students during ‘Shala Praveshotsav 2024’, in Surendranagar district.
Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha offers prayer before flagging off the first batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims at a base camp, in Jammu.
Pilgrims shout slogans as the first batch of pilgrims leaves for the Amarnath Yatra, in Jammu.
Samajwadi Party workers put up a hoarding calling party chief Akhlesh Yadav as future Prime Minister, to greet him on his birthday, at the party office, in Lucknow.
An uprooted tree following incessant rains in Noida.
People look at vehicles damaged after landslide triggered by heavy rainfall, in Shimla.
Vehicles are stuck in a traffic jam on Sohna Road as seen from Subhash Chowk after heavy rains, in Gurugram.
BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj inspects the waterlogged area following heavy rains, at Golf Links in New Delhi.
Restoration and relief work underway at the Terminal-1 of the IGI Airport where a canopy collapsed amid heavy rain, in New Delhi. One person died and five were injured in the collapse.