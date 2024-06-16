Day In Pics: June 16, 2024

New Delhi: Vendors take rest in the shade of a tree on a hot summer day, in New Delhi.
Labourers look at the damage at a godown after it caught fire due to a short circuit on Saturday night in the Kathaltali area, on the outskirts of Agartala.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah chairs a high level meeting to review security situation in Jammu and Kashmir and preparedness for Amarnath Yatra, in New Delhi. J&K Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha and NSA Ajit Doval are also seen.
Devotees take a holy dip in the River Ganga on the occasion of Ganga Dussehra, at Brijghat, in Hapur.
Priests carry idols of goddess 'Manasha' during a religious procession on the 'Ganga Dashahara', at Sukbazar in Birbhum district,.
One-horned rhinoceroses graze amid rains at the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, in Morigaon district of Assam.
BJP MLA CT Ravi with party leaders protest against the hike in fuel prices by the state government, in Chikmagalur.
Farmers prepare bunches of harvested litchi, at an orchard, on the outskirts of Jammu.
A herd of wild buffalos at a pond amid rains at the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, in Morigaon district of Assam.
Padma Shri Swami Sivananda, 128-year-old, performs yoga during a panel discussion for yoga, ahead of the International Day of Yoga, in Mumbai. Film director Shubash Ghai and yoga teacher Swamiji Kapri are also seen.
Devotees gather to take a holy dip in the Ganga river on the occasion of Ganga Dussehra, at Har ki Pauri, in Haridwar.
People sit in the shade of trees for protection from the scorching sun, on a hot summer day, in Gurugram.
Personnel during the Exercise Red Flag 2024 among Singapore Air Force, UK Air Force, Netherlands Air Force, German Luftwaffe, and the US Air Force conducted from 4 Jun to 14 Jun 2024 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska of the United States Air Force.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath meets the family of an injured victim of Jammu terrorist attack.
Farmers pluck litchis, at an orchard on the outskirts of Jammu.