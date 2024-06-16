National

Day In Pics: June 16, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for June 16, 2024

Weather: Hot summer day in Delhi | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

New Delhi: Vendors take rest in the shade of a tree on a hot summer day, in New Delhi.

1/14
Fire at a godown in Agartala
Fire at a godown in Agartala | Photo: PTI

Labourers look at the damage at a godown after it caught fire due to a short circuit on Saturday night in the Kathaltali area, on the outskirts of Agartala.

2/14
HM Shah holds review meeting
HM Shah holds review meeting | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chairs a high level meeting to review security situation in Jammu and Kashmir and preparedness for Amarnath Yatra, in New Delhi. J&K Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha and NSA Ajit Doval are also seen.

3/14
Ganga Dussehra festival
Ganga Dussehra festival | Photo: PTI

Devotees take a holy dip in the River Ganga on the occasion of Ganga Dussehra, at Brijghat, in Hapur.

4/14
Ganga Dashahara
Ganga Dashahara | Photo: PTI

Priests carry idols of goddess 'Manasha' during a religious procession on the 'Ganga Dashahara', at Sukbazar in Birbhum district,.

5/14
One-horned rhinoceroses in Assam
One-horned rhinoceroses in Assam | Photo: PTI

One-horned rhinoceroses graze amid rains at the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, in Morigaon district of Assam.

6/14
Protest against fuel price hike in Karnataka
Protest against fuel price hike in Karnataka | Photo: PTI

BJP MLA CT Ravi with party leaders protest against the hike in fuel prices by the state government, in Chikmagalur.

7/14
Harvesting of litchi in Jammu
Harvesting of litchi in Jammu | Photo: PTI

Farmers prepare bunches of harvested litchi, at an orchard, on the outskirts of Jammu.

8/14
Wild buffalos in Assam
Wild buffalos in Assam | Photo: PTI

A herd of wild buffalos at a pond amid rains at the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, in Morigaon district of Assam.

9/14
Panel discussion for yoga ahead of IDY
Panel discussion for yoga ahead of IDY | Photo: PTI

Padma Shri Swami Sivananda, 128-year-old, performs yoga during a panel discussion for yoga, ahead of the International Day of Yoga, in Mumbai. Film director Shubash Ghai and yoga teacher Swamiji Kapri are also seen.

10/14
Ganga Dussehra festival
Ganga Dussehra festival | Photo: PTI

Devotees gather to take a holy dip in the Ganga river on the occasion of Ganga Dussehra, at Har ki Pauri, in Haridwar.

11/14
Weather: Hot summer day in Gurugram
Weather: Hot summer day in Gurugram | Photo: PTI

People sit in the shade of trees for protection from the scorching sun, on a hot summer day, in Gurugram.

12/14
Exercise Red Flag 2024
Exercise Red Flag 2024 | Photo: PTI

Personnel during the Exercise Red Flag 2024 among Singapore Air Force, UK Air Force, Netherlands Air Force, German Luftwaffe, and the US Air Force conducted from 4 Jun to 14 Jun 2024 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska of the United States Air Force.

13/14
Adityanath meets Jammu terrorist attack victims family
Adityanath meets Jammu terrorist attack victim's family | Photo: PTI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath meets the family of an injured victim of Jammu terrorist attack.

14/14
Harvesting of litchis in Jammu
Harvesting of litchis in Jammu | Photo: PTI

Farmers pluck litchis, at an orchard on the outskirts of Jammu.

