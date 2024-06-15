National

Day In Pics: June 15, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for June 15, 2024

Delhi water crisis Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

People wait to collect drinking water from a tanker of Delhi Jal Board on a hot summer day as water crisis continues, at a slum in Geeta Colony area, in East Delhi.

1/17
Students protest over NEET exam row in Patna
Students protest over NEET exam row in Patna Photo: PTI

Students burn tyres during a protest over the NEET-UG exam issue, in Patna.

2/17
Health workers protest in Patna
Health workers protest in Patna Photo: PTI

Health workers stage a 'dharna' under the banner of Bihar Medical and Public Health Employees Association, in Patna.

3/17
Harpal Singh Bedi passes away
Harpal Singh Bedi passes away Photo: PTI

Undated photo of Veteran sports journalist Harpal Singh Bedi who passed away after prolonged illness, in New Delhi.

4/17
Mohan Yadav takes part in Teerth Parikrama
Mohan Yadav takes part in Teerth Parikrama Photo: PTI

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav participates in the 'Teerth Parikrama', on the bank of th Shipra river, at Ram Ghat in Ujjain.

5/17
KSU protest against NEET results in Trivandrum
KSU protest against NEET results in Trivandrum Photo: PTI

Police use water cannons to disperse the KSU activists during their protest march to the General Post Office against the alleged irregularities in NEET results, in Thiruvananthapuram.

6/17
Eid-al-Adha festival preps
Eid-al-Adha' festival preps Photo: PTI

Goats at the Jama Masjid Sadar Bazar ahead of the 'Eid-al-Adha' festival, in Gurugram.

7/17
PM Modi meets Joe Biden at G7 Summit
PM Modi meets Joe Biden at G7 Summit Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G7 summit, in Apulia, Italy.

8/17
Congress protest against water crisis in Delhi
Congress protest against water crisis in Delhi Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

Congress workers carry earthen pots during a ‘Matka Phod’ protest against the ongoing water crisis, in New Delhi.

9/17
Mahesh Navami festival in Varanasi
Mahesh Navami festival in Varanasi Photo: PTI

Devotees participate in a ‘Kalash’ procession on the occasion of the 'Mahesh Navami' festival, in Varanasi.

10/17
Security ahead of Amarnath Yatra in Jammu
Security ahead of Amarnath Yatra in Jammu Photo: PTI

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel stand guard at the national highway ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra, in Jammu.

11/17
Combined Graduation Parade at AFA in HYD
Combined Graduation Parade at AFA in HYD Photo: PTI

Cadets of the 213 Officers' Course celebrate after the Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) at the Air Force Academy (AFA), Dundigal, near Hyderabad.

12/17
Yoga camp ahead of IDY
Yoga camp ahead of IDY Photo: PTI

People take part in a yoga session ahead of the International Day of Yoga, at Namo Ghat in Varanasi.

13/17
Smriti Mandhana
Smriti Mandhana Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana during a training session ahead of the first ODI cricket match against South Africa, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

14/17
Several feared dead after vehicle fell into gorge
Several feared dead after vehicle fell into gorge Photo: PTI

Rescue operation underway after a vehicle fell into a gorge in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag. Several passengers feared dead.

15/17
Kainchi Dham foundation day
Kainchi Dham foundation day Photo: PTI

Devotees reach to have 'darshan' of Baba Neem Karoli Maharaj at the Kainchi Dham on its foundation day, in Nainital district.

16/17
Protest over NEET 2024 results
Protest over NEET 2024 results Photo: PTI

Tripura Pradesh Youth Congress workers raise slogans during a protest march over the alleged irregularities in NEET 2024 results, in Agartala.

17/17
Landslide in Sikkim
Landslide in Sikkim Photo: PTI

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang visits an area affected by landslides triggered by heavy rainfall, in Sikkim.

