Day In Pics: June 15, 2024

People wait to collect drinking water from a tanker of Delhi Jal Board on a hot summer day as water crisis continues, at a slum in Geeta Colony area, in East Delhi.
Students burn tyres during a protest over the NEET-UG exam issue, in Patna.
Health workers stage a 'dharna' under the banner of Bihar Medical and Public Health Employees Association, in Patna.
Undated photo of Veteran sports journalist Harpal Singh Bedi who passed away after prolonged illness, in New Delhi.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav participates in the 'Teerth Parikrama', on the bank of th Shipra river, at Ram Ghat in Ujjain.
Police use water cannons to disperse the KSU activists during their protest march to the General Post Office against the alleged irregularities in NEET results, in Thiruvananthapuram.
Goats at the Jama Masjid Sadar Bazar ahead of the 'Eid-al-Adha' festival, in Gurugram.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G7 summit, in Apulia, Italy.
Congress workers carry earthen pots during a ‘Matka Phod’ protest against the ongoing water crisis, in New Delhi.
Devotees participate in a ‘Kalash’ procession on the occasion of the 'Mahesh Navami' festival, in Varanasi.
Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel stand guard at the national highway ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra, in Jammu.
Cadets of the 213 Officers' Course celebrate after the Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) at the Air Force Academy (AFA), Dundigal, near Hyderabad.
People take part in a yoga session ahead of the International Day of Yoga, at Namo Ghat in Varanasi.
Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana during a training session ahead of the first ODI cricket match against South Africa, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Rescue operation underway after a vehicle fell into a gorge in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag. Several passengers feared dead.
Devotees reach to have 'darshan' of Baba Neem Karoli Maharaj at the Kainchi Dham on its foundation day, in Nainital district.
Tripura Pradesh Youth Congress workers raise slogans during a protest march over the alleged irregularities in NEET 2024 results, in Agartala.
Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang visits an area affected by landslides triggered by heavy rainfall, in Sikkim.