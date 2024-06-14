Day In Pics: June 14, 2024

Minister of State Suresh Gopi pays respect to the mortal remains of the Indians who died in the tragic fire incident in Kuwait, after an Indian Air Force (IAF) flight carrying the remains arrived at the Cochin International Airport, in Kochi.
AAP leader Sanjay Singh addresses a press conference, in New Delhi.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari visits the site of a blast at an explosives factory, near Nagpur. At least six people were killed in the blast, according to officials.
Devotees offer prayers at the Kheer Bhawani Temple during the annual Kheer Bhawani Mela, in Jammu.
A man sells goats at a livestock market ahead of the Eid-ul-Azha festival, in Guwahati.
Firefighters douse a forest fire, in Rajouri district.
Youngsters take part in a rally to spread awareness about blood donation on World Blood Donor Day, in Moradabad.
Police personnel try to stop Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) workers protesting over the recent terror attacks in J&K, in Jammu.
Members of National Students Union of India (NSUI) stage a protest over the alleged irregularities in NEET 2024 results, in Ranchi.
Members of various farmer organisations stage a protest against the Kerala government's proposal to construct the new Mullaperiyar dam, in Madurai.
