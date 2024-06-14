National

Day In Pics: June 14, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for June 14, 2024

Suresh Gopi pays respect to the mortal remains of Kuwait fire victims | Photo: PTI

Minister of State Suresh Gopi pays respect to the mortal remains of the Indians who died in the tragic fire incident in Kuwait, after an Indian Air Force (IAF) flight carrying the remains arrived at the Cochin International Airport, in Kochi.

Sanjay Singh addressing media
Sanjay Singh addressing media | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

AAP leader Sanjay Singh addresses a press conference, in New Delhi.

Nagpur factory blast
Nagpur factory blast | Photo: PTI

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari visits the site of a blast at an explosives factory, near Nagpur. At least six people were killed in the blast, according to officials.

Kheer Bhawani Mela in Jammu
Kheer Bhawani Mela in Jammu | Photo: PTI

Devotees offer prayers at the Kheer Bhawani Temple during the annual Kheer Bhawani Mela, in Jammu.

Eid-ul-Azha festival in Assam
Eid-ul-Azha festival in Assam | Photo: PTI

A man sells goats at a livestock market ahead of the Eid-ul-Azha festival, in Guwahati.

Forest fire in Jammu and Kashmir
Forest fire in Jammu and Kashmir | Photo: PTI

Firefighters douse a forest fire, in Rajouri district.

World Blood Donor Day
World Blood Donor Day | Photo: PTI

Youngsters take part in a rally to spread awareness about blood donation on World Blood Donor Day, in Moradabad.

Protest over terror attack in J&K
Protest over terror attack in J&K | Photo: PTI

Police personnel try to stop Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) workers protesting over the recent terror attacks in J&K, in Jammu.

Bodies of Kuwait fire victims brought in Kerala
Bodies of Kuwait fire victims brought in Kerala | Photo: PTI

Relatives react as bodies of the Indians killed in the fire incident in Kuwait being sent to their homes after an Indian Air Force (IAF) flight carrying the bodies arrived at the Cochin International Airport, in Kochi.

Protest over NEET 2024 results
Protest over NEET 2024 results | Photo: PTI

Members of National Students Union of India (NSUI) stage a protest over the alleged irregularities in NEET 2024 results, in Ranchi.

Protest against new Mullaperiyar dam proposal
Protest against new Mullaperiyar dam proposal | Photo: PTI

Members of various farmer organisations stage a protest against the Kerala government's proposal to construct the new Mullaperiyar dam, in Madurai.

Kirti Vardhan Singh and Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Kirti Vardhan Singh and Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan | Photo: PTI

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan pay their last respects to the mortal remains of the Indians who were killed in a fire incident in Kuwait, after they were brought to India, at the Cochin International Airport in Kochi.

Bodies of Kuwait fire victims brought to Kerala
Bodies of Kuwait fire victims brought to Kerala | Photo: PTI

An Indian Air Force (IAF) flight carrying the mortal remains of the Indians who died in the tragic fire incident in Kuwait two days ago, after landing at the International Airport in Kochi.

