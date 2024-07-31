Day In Pics: July 31, 2024

Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs George Kurien inspects the rescue and relief operations at landslide-affected area of Mundakayam in Wayanad district.
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi speaks in the House during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi.
Residents speak to RPF personnel after the latter arrived with an earth mover to evacuate the railway land near Belgachia Metro station, in Kolkata.
Students raise slogans during a protest over the deaths of three civil services aspirants due to drowning at a coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar area, in New Delhi.
Akula Sreeja of India in action against Christina Kallberg of Sweden during the Women Singles Round of 64 of the Table Tennis competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at The South Paris Arena in Paris, France.
RPF personnel try to save themselves from rains with their protection shields during a downpour, in Kolkata.
Police detain Maratha Kranti Morcha activists, on their way to protest over the Maratha quota reservation issue, in Mumbai.
An Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly staffer clears rainwater from the flooded premises of the Assembly, in Lucknow.
People gather after a goods train derailed near Rangapani station, in New Jalpaiguri area.
Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party chief Pashupati Paras with party leader Prince Raj during a party meeting, in Patna.
'Kanwariyas' gather to fetch water from River Ganga for Lord Shiva's worship in the holy month of Shravan, in Haridwar.