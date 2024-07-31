National

Day In Pics: July 31, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for July 31, 2024

Landslides in Wayanad | Photo: PTI

Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs George Kurien inspects the rescue and relief operations at landslide-affected area of Mundakayam in Wayanad district.

2/11
Monsoon session of Parliament
Monsoon session of Parliament | Photo: PTI

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi speaks in the House during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi.

3/11
Evacuation of land near Belgachia Metro station
Evacuation of land near Belgachia Metro station | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

Residents speak to RPF personnel after the latter arrived with an earth mover to evacuate the railway land near Belgachia Metro station, in Kolkata.

4/11
Protest over UPSC aspirants death in Delhi
Protest over UPSC aspirants' death in Delhi | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

Students raise slogans during a protest over the deaths of three civil services aspirants due to drowning at a coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar area, in New Delhi.

5/11
Paris Olympics: Table Tennis
Paris Olympics: Table Tennis | Photo: EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG VIA PTI

Akula Sreeja of India in action against Christina Kallberg of Sweden during the Women Singles Round of 64 of the Table Tennis competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at The South Paris Arena in Paris, France.

6/11
Weather: Rain in Kolkata
Weather: Rain in Kolkata | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

RPF personnel try to save themselves from rains with their protection shields during a downpour, in Kolkata.

7/11
Maratha quota reservation protest
Maratha quota reservation protest | Photo: PTI

Police detain Maratha Kranti Morcha activists, on their way to protest over the Maratha quota reservation issue, in Mumbai.

8/11
UP Assembly flooded after rain
UP Assembly flooded after rain | Photo: PTI/Nand Kumar

An Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly staffer clears rainwater from the flooded premises of the Assembly, in Lucknow.

9/11
Goods train wagon derails in New Jalpaiguri
Goods train wagon derails in New Jalpaiguri | Photo: PTI

People gather after a goods train derailed near Rangapani station, in New Jalpaiguri area.

10/11
Pashupati Paras at RLJP meeting
Pashupati Paras at RLJP meeting | Photo: PTI

Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party chief Pashupati Paras with party leader Prince Raj during a party meeting, in Patna.

11/11
Kanwariyas collect Ganga river water at Haridwar
Kanwariyas collect Ganga river water at Haridwar | Photo: PTI

'Kanwariyas' gather to fetch water from River Ganga for Lord Shiva's worship in the holy month of Shravan, in Haridwar.

