Day In Pics: July 21, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for July 21, 2024

Coast Guard evacuates ill crew member of Gabon ship | Photo: PTI

An ill crew member being evacuated from Gabon-flagged motor tanker Zeal by Indian Coast Guard (ICG), off Gujarat coast. The crew member was safely transported to Porbandar for further medical care.

TMC observes Martyrs day in Kolkata
TMC observes Martyrs day in Kolkata | Photo: PTI

TMC supporters during the party's Martyrs' Day rally, in Kolkata.

Rains in Mumbai
Rains in Mumbai | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool

Drivers navigate their way through a flooded street as it rains in Mumbai.

Goods train derailed near Alwar
Goods train derailed near Alwar Photo: PTI

Restoration work underway after a goods train derailed, near Alwar.

Supriya Sule in Maharashtras Satara
Supriya Sule in Maharashtra's Satara | Photo: PTI

NCP (SP) Working President Supriya Sule and others pay tribute to Maharashtra's first chief minister late Yashwantrao Chavan at his ‘samadhi’ at Karad, in Satara district.

Guru Purnima
Guru Purnima | Photo: PTI

Devotees wait in queues to offer prayers at Vindhyavasini Temple on the occasion of Guru Purnima, in Mirzapur.

All-party meeting before Budget session
All-party meeting before Budget session | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju and Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal arrive to attend the all-party meeting ahead of the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi. An all-party meeting convened by the government ahead of Parliament's Monsoon Session began on Sunday morning with leaders from various political parties attending it.

Yogi Adityanath at Gorakhnath Temple
Yogi Adityanath at Gorakhnath Temple | Photo: PTI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performs 'puja' at Gorakhnath Temple on the occasion of Guru Purnima, in Gorakhpur.

Anti-encroachment drive affected people
Anti-encroachment drive affected people | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

Women cook food as they take shelter near the bank of the Yamuna river after their houses were demolished by the authorities during a drive to remove encroachments, in New Delhi.

Chevalier Sivaji Ganesan death anniversary
Chevalier Sivaji Ganesan death anniversary | Photo: PTI

Puducherry Legislative Assembly Speaker Embalam R. Selvam and others pay tribute to the statue of Chevalier Sivaji Ganesan on his death anniversary, in Puducherry.

Mallikarjun Kharges birthday
Mallikarjun Kharge's birthday | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President K. Selvaperunthagai with party leaders during celebrations of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's birthday, in Chennai.

RIMPAC 2024 maritime exercise
RIMPAC 2024 maritime exercise | Photo: PTI

Marine Commandos (MARCOS) of the Indian Navy during multinational joint maritime exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024.

Anti-encroachment drive affected people at the bank of the Yamuna river
Anti-encroachment drive affected people at the bank of the Yamuna river | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

People take shelter near the bank of the Yamuna river after their houses were demolished by the authorities during a drive to remove encroachments, in New Delhi.

