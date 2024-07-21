Day In Pics: July 21, 2024

An ill crew member being evacuated from Gabon-flagged motor tanker Zeal by Indian Coast Guard (ICG), off Gujarat coast. The crew member was safely transported to Porbandar for further medical care.
TMC supporters during the party's Martyrs' Day rally, in Kolkata.
Drivers navigate their way through a flooded street as it rains in Mumbai.
Restoration work underway after a goods train derailed, near Alwar.
NCP (SP) Working President Supriya Sule and others pay tribute to Maharashtra's first chief minister late Yashwantrao Chavan at his ‘samadhi’ at Karad, in Satara district.
Devotees wait in queues to offer prayers at Vindhyavasini Temple on the occasion of Guru Purnima, in Mirzapur.
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju and Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal arrive to attend the all-party meeting ahead of the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi. An all-party meeting convened by the government ahead of Parliament's Monsoon Session began on Sunday morning with leaders from various political parties attending it.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performs 'puja' at Gorakhnath Temple on the occasion of Guru Purnima, in Gorakhpur.
Women cook food as they take shelter near the bank of the Yamuna river after their houses were demolished by the authorities during a drive to remove encroachments, in New Delhi.
Puducherry Legislative Assembly Speaker Embalam R. Selvam and others pay tribute to the statue of Chevalier Sivaji Ganesan on his death anniversary, in Puducherry.
Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President K. Selvaperunthagai with party leaders during celebrations of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's birthday, in Chennai.
Marine Commandos (MARCOS) of the Indian Navy during multinational joint maritime exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024.
