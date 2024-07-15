Day In Pics: July 15, 2024

Chariots of Lord Jagannath, Goddess Subhadra, and Lord Balabhadra during the return car festival of Lord Jagannath, known as the 'Bahuda Yatra, in Puri.
BJP MP Manoj Tiwari with party leaders during a protest against imposition of PPAC, pension surcharge and other surcharges in electricity bills, in New Delhi.
An injured patient being treated after an accident, in Haridwar. More than two dozen passengers were injured, four critically, after a bus fell off a bridge near the Har ki Pauri in Uttarakhand's Haridwar.
A woman protects herself from rains, in New Delhi.
People burn tyres during their protest after bodies of two children were recovered from a water-filled pit near Beur police station, in Patna.
Cremation being performed at Manikarnika Ghat amid rising water level of Ganga river rose due to monsoon rains, in Varanasi.
Contractual Assistant Police personnel raise slogans during their protest for permanent job, in Ranchi.
Kashmiri Shiite Muslims flagellate themselves during a Muharram procession in Srinagar, Kashmir.
Shiite Muslims flagellate themselves during a Muharram procession in Ahmedabad.
Bollwood actors Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri and Ammy Wirk during promotion of the upcoming film 'Bad News', in New Delhi.
Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly R Ashoka, BJP state President B Y Vijayendra with party MLAs and MLCs during a protest against the alleged misappropriation of Valmiki ST Corporation funds near the Maharishi Valmiki statue during assembly session, in Bengaluru.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Assembly Speaker UT Khader and Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horrati during the inauguration of renovated west gate before the assembly session, at Vidhanasoudha in Bengaluru.
Dancers perform during a procession of the 'Ulta Rath Yatra' organised by ISKCON, in Kolkata.
Police use water cannons to disperse National Students' Union of India (NSUI) activists during their demonstration against the alleged irregularities in NEET-UG exam 2024 and nursing college scam, in Bhopal.
Media persons try to get reaction from Jailed Maoist leader Arnab Dam after he attended the councelling process to enroll in Ph. D course in the University of Burdwan, in Bardhaman.