National

Day In Pics: July 15, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for July 15, 2024

Return car festival Photo: PTI

Chariots of Lord Jagannath, Goddess Subhadra, and Lord Balabhadra during the return car festival of Lord Jagannath, known as the 'Bahuda Yatra, in Puri.

1/15
BJPs protest against imposition of PPAC, pension surcharge
BJP's protest against imposition of PPAC, pension surcharge Photo: PTI

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari with party leaders during a protest against imposition of PPAC, pension surcharge and other surcharges in electricity bills, in New Delhi.

2/15
Photo: PTI

An injured patient being treated after an accident, in Haridwar. More than two dozen passengers were injured, four critically, after a bus fell off a bridge near the Har ki Pauri in Uttarakhand's Haridwar.

3/15
Weather: Rains in Delhi
Weather: Rains in Delhi Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

A woman protects herself from rains, in New Delhi.

4/15
Narendra Modi with Hemant Soren
Narendra Modi with Hemant Soren Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren during a meeting in Delhi.

5/15
Bodies of two children recovered near Beur PS
Bodies of two children recovered near Beur PS Photo: PTI

People burn tyres during their protest after bodies of two children were recovered from a water-filled pit near Beur police station, in Patna.

6/15
Water level of Ganga river rises
Water level of Ganga river rises Photo: PTI

Cremation being performed at Manikarnika Ghat amid rising water level of Ganga river rose due to monsoon rains, in Varanasi.

7/15
Contractual Assistant Police personnel protest
Contractual Assistant Police personnel protest Photo: PTI

Contractual Assistant Police personnel raise slogans during their protest for permanent job, in Ranchi.

8/15
Muharram procession in Srinagar
Muharram procession in Srinagar Photo: AP/Mukhtar Khan

Kashmiri Shiite Muslims flagellate themselves during a Muharram procession in Srinagar, Kashmir.

9/15
Muharram procession in Ahmedabad
Muharram procession in Ahmedabad Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

Shiite Muslims flagellate themselves during a Muharram procession in Ahmedabad.

10/15
Actors Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri and Ammy Wirk
Actors Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri and Ammy Wirk Photo: PTI

Bollwood actors Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri and Ammy Wirk during promotion of the upcoming film 'Bad News', in New Delhi.

11/15
BJP leaders protest in Bengaluru
BJP leaders protest in Bengaluru Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly R Ashoka, BJP state President B Y Vijayendra with party MLAs and MLCs during a protest against the alleged misappropriation of Valmiki ST Corporation funds near the Maharishi Valmiki statue during assembly session, in Bengaluru.

12/15
Karnataka Assembly session
Karnataka Assembly session Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Assembly Speaker UT Khader and Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horrati during the inauguration of renovated west gate before the assembly session, at Vidhanasoudha in Bengaluru.

13/15
Ulta Rath Yatra in Kolkata
Ulta Rath Yatra in Kolkata Photo: PTI

Dancers perform during a procession of the 'Ulta Rath Yatra' organised by ISKCON, in Kolkata.

14/15
NSUI protest in Bhopal
NSUI protest in Bhopal Photo: PTI

Police use water cannons to disperse National Students' Union of India (NSUI) activists during their demonstration against the alleged irregularities in NEET-UG exam 2024 and nursing college scam, in Bhopal.

15/15
Jailed Maoist leader Arnab Dam at Burdwan Univ.
Jailed Maoist leader Arnab Dam at Burdwan Univ. Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

Media persons try to get reaction from Jailed Maoist leader Arnab Dam after he attended the councelling process to enroll in Ph. D course in the University of Burdwan, in Bardhaman.

