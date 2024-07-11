Day In Pics: July 11, 2024

Army personnel during a rescue and relief operation following rising water levels in the Garra and Khannaut Rivers, in Shahjahanpur.
People wade through floodwater after a breach in one of the sub-branches of Munak Canal, in New Delhi.
Students and petitioners outside the Supreme Court ahead of a hearing related to controversy-ridden NEET-UG 2024, in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being greeted by members of the Indian community at a programme, in Vienna, Austria.
Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice DY Chandrachud with Justice Antonio Benjamin from Brazil and others during the inauguration of a new filing counter at the Supreme Court (SC) of India, in New Delhi.
General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami pays tribute to Freedom Fighter Akummuthu Gone on his birth anniversary, in Chennai.
Mangled remains of a bus after an accident with a container, in Hathras district.
Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Vikar Rasool Wani with party leaders and workers protest against the recent terrorist attacks, in Jammu.
Container ship San Fernando reaches Vizhinjam International Seaport Limited (VISL), in Thiruvananthapuram. The container ship from China berthed at Kerala's Vizhinjam Seaport on Thursday and marks the first arrival of such a vessel at India's largest transhipment port.