National

Day In Pics: July 11, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for July 11, 2024

Weather: Floods in Uttar Pradesh Photo: PTI

Army personnel during a rescue and relief operation following rising water levels in the Garra and Khannaut Rivers, in Shahjahanpur.

1/8
Floods after Munak Canal breach in Delhi
Floods after Munak Canal breach in Delhi Photo: PTI

People wade through floodwater after a breach in one of the sub-branches of Munak Canal, in New Delhi.

2/8
SC hearing on NEET-UG 2024
SC hearing on NEET-UG 2024 Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

Students and petitioners outside the Supreme Court ahead of a hearing related to controversy-ridden NEET-UG 2024, in New Delhi.

3/8
PM Modi addresses Indian diaspora in Austria
PM Modi addresses Indian diaspora in Austria Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being greeted by members of the Indian community at a programme, in Vienna, Austria.

4/8
CJI inaugurates new filing center inside SC
CJI inaugurates new filing center inside SC Photo: PTI

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice DY Chandrachud with Justice Antonio Benjamin from Brazil and others during the inauguration of a new filing counter at the Supreme Court (SC) of India, in New Delhi.

5/8
Edappadi K. Palaniswami pays tribute to Akummuthu Gone
Edappadi K. Palaniswami pays tribute to Akummuthu Gone Photo: PTI

General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami pays tribute to Freedom Fighter Akummuthu Gone on his birth anniversary, in Chennai.

6/8
Accident in UPs Hathras
Accident in UP's Hathras Photo: PTI

Mangled remains of a bus after an accident with a container, in Hathras district.

7/8
Congress protest in Jammu
Congress protest in Jammu Photo: PTI

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Vikar Rasool Wani with party leaders and workers protest against the recent terrorist attacks, in Jammu.

8/8
First mothership docks at Keralas Vizhinjam port
First mothership docks at Kerala's Vizhinjam port Photo: PTI

Container ship San Fernando reaches Vizhinjam International Seaport Limited (VISL), in Thiruvananthapuram. The container ship from China berthed at Kerala's Vizhinjam Seaport on Thursday and marks the first arrival of such a vessel at India's largest transhipment port.

