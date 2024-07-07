National

Day In Pics: July 07, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for July 07, 2024

MS Dhoni's birthday Photo: PTI

Fans celebrate cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni's 43rd birthday, at Simaliya village in Ranchi district.

Justin Bieber at Anant-Radhikas pre-wedding ceremony
Justin Bieber at Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding ceremony Photo: PTI

Singer Justin Bieber poses for a photo with Anant Ambani and his fiancé Radhika Merchant during pre-wedding festivities of the couple, in Mumbai.

Search continues for missing boy in Guwahati
Search continues for missing boy in Guwahati Photo: PTI

Search operation underway for an 8-year-old boy who had fallen into an open stormwater drain after slipping from his father’s scooter on Thursday, at Jyotinagar area in Guwahati.

Mayawati pays respects to deceased BSP leader
Mayawati pays respects to deceased BSP leader Photo: PTI

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati pays her last respects to the mortal remains of party leader K. Armstrong, who was hacked to death by a six-member gang, in Chennai.

Badrinath National Highway blocked
Badrinath National Highway blocked Photo: PTI

Badrinath National Highway blocked by debris, in Chamoli district.

Multi-storey building collapsed in Deoghar
Multi-storey building collapsed in Deoghar Photo: PTI

NDRF personnel during a rescue operation after a multi-storey building collapsed, in Deoghar district. Several people are feared trapped.

Jagannath Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad
Jagannath Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad Photo: PTI

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel during the inauguration ceremony of the annual 'Rath Yatra' of Lord Jagannath, at the Jagannath Temple in Ahmedabad.

Amit Shah at Jagannath Temple
Amit Shah at Jagannath Temple Photo: PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah offers prayers at the Jagannath Temple on 'Rath Yatra' festival, in Ahmedabad.

