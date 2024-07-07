Day In Pics: July 07, 2024

Fans celebrate cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni's 43rd birthday, at Simaliya village in Ranchi district.
Singer Justin Bieber poses for a photo with Anant Ambani and his fiancé Radhika Merchant during pre-wedding festivities of the couple, in Mumbai.
Search operation underway for an 8-year-old boy who had fallen into an open stormwater drain after slipping from his father’s scooter on Thursday, at Jyotinagar area in Guwahati.
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati pays her last respects to the mortal remains of party leader K. Armstrong, who was hacked to death by a six-member gang, in Chennai.
Badrinath National Highway blocked by debris, in Chamoli district.
NDRF personnel during a rescue operation after a multi-storey building collapsed, in Deoghar district. Several people are feared trapped.
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel during the inauguration ceremony of the annual 'Rath Yatra' of Lord Jagannath, at the Jagannath Temple in Ahmedabad.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah offers prayers at the Jagannath Temple on 'Rath Yatra' festival, in Ahmedabad.