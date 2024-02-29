National

Day In Pics: February 29, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for February 29, 2024

February 29, 2024
February 29, 2024
       
Tribute to Shubh Karan Singh | Photo: PTI

Farmers pay tribute to Shubh Karan Singh, a young farmer who died protests, after his mortal remains arrived at the Khanauri border, in Sangrur.

WB Governor interacts with media
WB Governor interacts with media | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose during an interaction with the media in connection with the arrest of TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan, the prime accused in Sandeshkhali case, at Governor house, in Kolkata.

PM Modi in Yavatmal
PM Modi in Yavatmal | Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at a public program for the launch of various development projects, in Yavatmal.

Election Commission of India in Delhi
Election Commission of India in Delhi | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
People walk past the Election Commission of India (ECI) premises, in New Delhi.

Funeral of deceased farmer in Punjab
Funeral of deceased farmer in Punjab | Photo: PTI
Farmers carry mortal remains of Shubhkaran Singh, a farmer who was killed in the ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest, for his last rites at Khanauri, in Sangrur district.

Tribute to Morarji Desai
Tribute to Morarji Desai | Photo: PTI
People pay tribute to former prime minister Morarji Desai on his birth anniversary at Abhay Ghat, in Ahmedabad.

Abdul Karim Tunda acquitted by TADA court
Abdul Karim Tunda acquitted by TADA court | Photo: PTI
Abdul Karim Tunda, after he was acquitted by a Terrorist & Anti-Disruptive Activities Act (TADA) court in the 1993 serial bomb blasts case, in Ajmer.

Arjun Kapoor in Jamnagar
Arjun Kapoor in Jamnagar | Photo: PTI
Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor arrives at the airport in Jamnagar. Kapoor arrived in Jamnagar to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding events.

Sheikh Shajahan produced in court
Sheikh Shajahan produced in court | Photo: PTI
Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan, accused of sexual violence and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali village, being produced at the Basirhat court, in North 24 Parganas.

Annual Eastern Command Anti Tank Guided Missile (ATGM) firing
Annual Eastern Command Anti Tank Guided Missile (ATGM) firing | Photo: PTI
A glimpse of the precision firing of Anti-Tank Guided Missiles (ATGM) by the Eastern Command amidst the arid expanse of the Teesta Field Firing Range, West Bengal. The annual Eastern Command Anti Tank Guided Missile (ATGM) firing was conducted from February 20 to February 28.

Man jumps into Jhelum in J&K
Man jumps into Jhelum in J&K | Photo: PTI
J&K SDRF personnel during a search and rescue operation after a man jumped into Jhelum river, in Srinagar.

Memorandum against CAA
Memorandum against CAA | Photo: PTI
United Opposition Forum President Bhupen Borah and General Secretary Lurinjyoti Gogoi along with TMC leader Ripun Bora, MLA Akhil Gogoi and other leaders of the forum submit to Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria a memorandum opposing implementation of CAA in Assam, in Guwahati.

Theyyam artists perform
Theyyam artists perform | Photo: PTI
Theyyam artists perform at Chala Kadankottu Makkam Bhagavathi temple, in Kannur.

UK Opposition Labour Party
UK Opposition Labour Party | Photo: PTI
UK Opposition Labour Party launches new diaspora group 'Labour Indians' in the Houses of Parliament complex, in London.

Annual Eastern Command Anti Tank Guided Missile (ATGM) firing
Annual Eastern Command Anti Tank Guided Missile (ATGM) firing | Photo: PTI
Army officers and soldiers during the precision firing of Anti-Tank Guided Missiles (ATGM) by the Eastern Command amidst the arid expanse of the Teesta Field Firing Range, West Bengal. The annual Eastern Command Anti Tank Guided Missile (ATGM) firing was conducted from February 20 to February 28.

Himachal Assembly Speaker addresses the press
Himachal Assembly Speaker addresses the press | Photo: PTI
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania addresses a press conference regarding the disqualification of six Congress MLAs for defying their party whip on voting, during the Budget session, in Shimla.

Sheikh Shahjahan arrested
Sheikh Shahjahan arrested | Photo: PTI
Security personnel deployed at the Basirhat court where TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan, accused of sexual violence and land grab, will be produced, in North 24 Parganas.

Accident in Dindori
Accident in Dindori | Photo: PTI
Police personnel near the site of an accident in which 14 people were killed and 20 others injured when a pick-up vehicle overturned, in Dindori district.

Antony Blinken, Cho Tae-yul
Antony Blinken, Cho Tae-yul | Photo: AP/PTI
Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a bilateral meeting with South Korea Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul at Department of State in Washington.

13th WTO Ministerial Conference
13th WTO Ministerial Conference | Photo: PTI
Union Minister for Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal with World Trade Organization (WTO) Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala during the 13th WTO Ministerial Conference, in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

NASA scientist Swati Mohan in WB
NASA scientist Swati Mohan in WB | Photo: PTI
NASA scientist Swati Mohan with students during an interactive session at Birla Industrial & Technological Museum, in Kolkata.

Two minor girls commit suicide
Two minor girls commit suicide | Photo: PTI
Police investigate after two minor girls committed suicide by hanging themselves from a tree, allegedly after being sexually assaulted, at a brick Kiln in village Barauli in Ghatampur area of Kanpur district.

Two minor girls commit suicide
Two minor girls commit suicide | Photo: PTI
Police investigate after two minor girls committed suicide by hanging themselves from a plum tree allegedly after being sexually assaulted, at a brick Kiln in village Barauli in Ghatampur area of Kanpur district.

Bill Gates with Dolly Chaiwala
Bill Gates with Dolly Chaiwala | Photo: PTI
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates with a tea seller famously known as Dolly Chaiwala at his tea stall.

CEC Rajiv Kumar visits an exhibition in LKO
CEC Rajiv Kumar visits an exhibition in LKO | Photo: PTI/Nand Kumar
Chief Election Commissioner of India (CEC) Rajiv Kumar with Election Commissioner Arun Goel and others arrives to inspect an exhibition ‘Chunav Ka Parv’ at Yojana Bhawan, in Lucknow.

CEC Rajiv Kumar visits an exhibition in LKO
CEC Rajiv Kumar visits an exhibition in LKO | Photo: PTI/Nand Kumar
Chief Election Commissioner of India (CEC) Rajiv Kumar poses for photos with a standee during an exhibition ‘Chunav Ka Parv’ at Yojana Bhawan, in Lucknow.

Farmers protest against Haryana govt in Amritsar
Farmers protest against Haryana govt in Amritsar | Photo: PTI
Farmers raise slogans during a protest against Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal and the state government against the alleged killing of farmer Shubhkaran Singh amid alleged police action at the Khanauri Border amid their ongoing protest, in Amritsar.

Cabinet briefing in New Delhi
Cabinet briefing in New Delhi | Photo: PTI/Kamal Singh
Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and Anurag Thakur brief the media on cabinet decisions, in New Delhi.

Hardeep Singh Puri in conversation with PTI
Hardeep Singh Puri in conversation with PTI | Photo: PTI/Kamal Singh
Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs and Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri speaks during an interview with PTI, in New Delhi.

Akhilesh Yadav addressing media
Akhilesh Yadav addressing media | Photo: PTI/Nand kumar
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav addresses a press conference at party office, in Lucknow.

PM Modi & Mauritian PM
PM Modi & Mauritian PM | Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Mauritian counterpart Pravind Jugnauth jointly inaugurate several India-assisted development projects at the Agalega Island in Mauritius, via a video conference.

