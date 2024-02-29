Day In Pics: February 29, 2024

Farmers pay tribute to Shubh Karan Singh, a young farmer who died protests, after his mortal remains arrived at the Khanauri border, in Sangrur.
West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose during an interaction with the media in connection with the arrest of TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan, the prime accused in Sandeshkhali case, at Governor house, in Kolkata.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at a public program for the launch of various development projects, in Yavatmal.
People walk past the Election Commission of India (ECI) premises, in New Delhi.
Farmers carry mortal remains of Shubhkaran Singh, a farmer who was killed in the ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest, for his last rites at Khanauri, in Sangrur district.
People pay tribute to former prime minister Morarji Desai on his birth anniversary at Abhay Ghat, in Ahmedabad.
Abdul Karim Tunda, after he was acquitted by a Terrorist & Anti-Disruptive Activities Act (TADA) court in the 1993 serial bomb blasts case, in Ajmer.
Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor arrives at the airport in Jamnagar. Kapoor arrived in Jamnagar to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding events.
Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan, accused of sexual violence and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali village, being produced at the Basirhat court, in North 24 Parganas.
A glimpse of the precision firing of Anti-Tank Guided Missiles (ATGM) by the Eastern Command amidst the arid expanse of the Teesta Field Firing Range, West Bengal. The annual Eastern Command Anti Tank Guided Missile (ATGM) firing was conducted from February 20 to February 28.
J&K SDRF personnel during a search and rescue operation after a man jumped into Jhelum river, in Srinagar.
United Opposition Forum President Bhupen Borah and General Secretary Lurinjyoti Gogoi along with TMC leader Ripun Bora, MLA Akhil Gogoi and other leaders of the forum submit to Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria a memorandum opposing implementation of CAA in Assam, in Guwahati.
Theyyam artists perform at Chala Kadankottu Makkam Bhagavathi temple, in Kannur.
UK Opposition Labour Party launches new diaspora group 'Labour Indians' in the Houses of Parliament complex, in London.
Army officers and soldiers during the precision firing of Anti-Tank Guided Missiles (ATGM) by the Eastern Command amidst the arid expanse of the Teesta Field Firing Range, West Bengal. The annual Eastern Command Anti Tank Guided Missile (ATGM) firing was conducted from February 20 to February 28.
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania addresses a press conference regarding the disqualification of six Congress MLAs for defying their party whip on voting, during the Budget session, in Shimla.
Security personnel deployed at the Basirhat court where TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan, accused of sexual violence and land grab, will be produced, in North 24 Parganas.
Police personnel near the site of an accident in which 14 people were killed and 20 others injured when a pick-up vehicle overturned, in Dindori district.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a bilateral meeting with South Korea Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul at Department of State in Washington.
Union Minister for Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal with World Trade Organization (WTO) Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala during the 13th WTO Ministerial Conference, in Abu Dhabi, UAE.
NASA scientist Swati Mohan with students during an interactive session at Birla Industrial & Technological Museum, in Kolkata.
Police investigate after two minor girls committed suicide by hanging themselves from a tree, allegedly after being sexually assaulted, at a brick Kiln in village Barauli in Ghatampur area of Kanpur district.
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates with a tea seller famously known as Dolly Chaiwala at his tea stall.
Chief Election Commissioner of India (CEC) Rajiv Kumar with Election Commissioner Arun Goel and others arrives to inspect an exhibition ‘Chunav Ka Parv’ at Yojana Bhawan, in Lucknow.
Chief Election Commissioner of India (CEC) Rajiv Kumar poses for photos with a standee during an exhibition ‘Chunav Ka Parv’ at Yojana Bhawan, in Lucknow.
Farmers raise slogans during a protest against Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal and the state government against the alleged killing of farmer Shubhkaran Singh amid alleged police action at the Khanauri Border amid their ongoing protest, in Amritsar.
Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and Anurag Thakur brief the media on cabinet decisions, in New Delhi.
Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs and Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri speaks during an interview with PTI, in New Delhi.
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav addresses a press conference at party office, in Lucknow.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Mauritian counterpart Pravind Jugnauth jointly inaugurate several India-assisted development projects at the Agalega Island in Mauritius, via a video conference.