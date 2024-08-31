Day In Pics: August 31, 2024

BJP workers stage a protest march expressing dissatisfaction with the party's ticket distribution for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls, in Jammu. BJP's lists of candidates for the state assembly polls allegedly did not feature the names of several long-standing party leaders.
A Jain devotee offers prayers at a temple during the first day of the 'Paryushan Parv', in Bhopal.
Karnataka Congress leaders stage a 'Raj Bhavan Chalo' march in protest against the central government over the sanction granted by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to investigate and prosecute Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment scam, in Bengaluru.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud during the inauguration of the National Conference of District Judiciary, in New Delhi.
Assam Chief Minister and BJP's Jharkhand election co-in-charge Himanta Biswa Sarma with newly joined party leader Champai Soren after a meeting, in Ranchi.
Union Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda and others during the All India Coordination Meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), in Palakkad, Kerala. The meeting will continue till September 2.
Repair work underway at Minto road, in New Delhi.
Rescue work underway after a house collapsed due to heavy rainfall, at Moghalrajpuram in Vijayawada. At least one person was killed in the incident, according to officials.
BJP MP Arun Govil with other party leaders during the flag off ceremony of the Vande Bharat train between Meerut to Lucknow, in Meerut. Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually flagged off 3 Vande Bharat trains.
A farmer rides a bicycle under a cloudy sky, in Nadia.
Members of Maharashtra Youth Congress stage a protest near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue against the state government over recent collapse of Malvan's Shivaji Maharaj statue, in Mumbai.
Paschim Banga Chhtra Samaj leader Sayan Lahiri, who was arrested on August 27 for leading a protest march to West Bengal Secretariat that turned violent, being released from the custody, a day after the Calcutta High Court granted him bail, in Kolkata.
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju meets a delegation of esteemed Sufi and Muslim scholars from across India, led by Janab Syed Naseruddin Chishty, Chairman of AISSC and successor of the present spiritual head of Ajmer Dargah.
People stage a protest against the Haryana government over bad condition of roads, in Gurugram.
(L-R) Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut with lyricist Manoj Muntashir and musicians G V Prakash Kumar and Arko Pravo Mukherjee during music launch of the film 'Emergency', in New Delhi.
People travel using a boat across the swollen Ganga river, at Bind Tola area in Patna district.
Newborn red pandas at the Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park, in Darjeeling.
Newborn snow leopards at the Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park, in Darjeeling.
Silhouette of peahens in a forest, at Keoladeo National Park in Bharatpur.