Day In Pics: August 31, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for August 31, 2024

J&K polls: BJP workers protest over unfair ticket distribution | Photo: PTI

BJP workers stage a protest march expressing dissatisfaction with the party's ticket distribution for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls, in Jammu. BJP's lists of candidates for the state assembly polls allegedly did not feature the names of several long-standing party leaders.

2/19
Paryushan Parv festival
Paryushan Parv festival | Photo: PTI

A Jain devotee offers prayers at a temple during the first day of the 'Paryushan Parv', in Bhopal.

3/19
Cong holds protest against Karnataka Governor in Bengaluru
Cong holds protest against Karnataka Governor in Bengaluru | Photo: PTI

Karnataka Congress leaders stage a 'Raj Bhavan Chalo' march in protest against the central government over the sanction granted by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to investigate and prosecute Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment scam, in Bengaluru.

4/19
PM inaugurates National Conference of District Judiciary
PM inaugurates National Conference of District Judiciary | Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud during the inauguration of the National Conference of District Judiciary, in New Delhi.

5/19
Himanta Biswa Sarma with Champai Soren
Himanta Biswa Sarma with Champai Soren | Photo: PTI

Assam Chief Minister and BJP's Jharkhand election co-in-charge Himanta Biswa Sarma with newly joined party leader Champai Soren after a meeting, in Ranchi.

6/19
All India Coordination Meeting of RSS
All India Coordination Meeting of RSS | Photo: PTI

Union Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda and others during the All India Coordination Meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), in Palakkad, Kerala. The meeting will continue till September 2.

7/19
Repair work on Minto road
Repair work on Minto road | Photo: PTI

Repair work underway at Minto road, in New Delhi.

8/19
House collapsed in Vijayawada
House collapsed in Vijayawada | Photo: PTI

Rescue work underway after a house collapsed due to heavy rainfall, at Moghalrajpuram in Vijayawada. At least one person was killed in the incident, according to officials.

9/19
Meerut-Lucknow Vande Bharat train flagged off
Meerut-Lucknow Vande Bharat train flagged off | Photo: PTI

BJP MP Arun Govil with other party leaders during the flag off ceremony of the Vande Bharat train between Meerut to Lucknow, in Meerut. Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually flagged off 3 Vande Bharat trains.

10/19
Cloudy sky in Nadia
Cloudy sky in Nadia | Photo: PTI

A farmer rides a bicycle under a cloudy sky, in Nadia.

11/19
Protest over Malvans Shivaji Maharaj statue
Protest over Malvan's Shivaji Maharaj statue | Photo: PTI

Members of Maharashtra Youth Congress stage a protest near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue against the state government over recent collapse of Malvan's Shivaji Maharaj statue, in Mumbai.

12/19
Arrested student leader Sayan Lahiri released
Arrested student leader Sayan Lahiri released | Photo: PTI

Paschim Banga Chhtra Samaj leader Sayan Lahiri, who was arrested on August 27 for leading a protest march to West Bengal Secretariat that turned violent, being released from the custody, a day after the Calcutta High Court granted him bail, in Kolkata.

13/19
Kiren Rijiju meets delegation of Sufi & Muslim scholars
Kiren Rijiju meets delegation of Sufi & Muslim scholars | Photo: PTI

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju meets a delegation of esteemed Sufi and Muslim scholars from across India, led by Janab Syed Naseruddin Chishty, Chairman of AISSC and successor of the present spiritual head of Ajmer Dargah.

14/19
Protest over bad condition of roads in Gurugram
Protest over bad condition of roads in Gurugram | Photo: PTI

People stage a protest against the Haryana government over bad condition of roads, in Gurugram.

15/19
Music launch of the film Emergency
Music launch of the film 'Emergency' | Photo: PTI/Kamal Singh

(L-R) Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut with lyricist Manoj Muntashir and musicians G V Prakash Kumar and Arko Pravo Mukherjee during music launch of the film 'Emergency', in New Delhi.

16/19
Gangas water level rose in Patna
Ganga's water level rose in Patna | Photo: PTI

People travel using a boat across the swollen Ganga river, at Bind Tola area in Patna district.

17/19
Red pandas at Darjeeling zoo
Red pandas at Darjeeling zoo | Photo: PTI

Newborn red pandas at the Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park, in Darjeeling.

18/19
Snow leopards at Darjeeling zoo
Snow leopards at Darjeeling zoo | Photo: PTI

Newborn snow leopards at the Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park, in Darjeeling.

19/19
Silhouette of peahens
Silhouette of peahens | Photo: PTI/Manish Sain

Silhouette of peahens in a forest, at Keoladeo National Park in Bharatpur.

