National

Day In Pics: August 29, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for August 29, 2024

Singara Chennai 2.0 campaign in TN | Photo: PTI

Specially-designed model toilets under the Singara Chennai 2.0 campaign of the Greater Chennai Corporation in association with DRRSB PCT One PVT LTD.

2/17
Jute market in Malda
Jute market in Malda | Photo: PTI

Workers load bundles of jute on carts, at a jute market in Malda.

3/17
PM Modi meets Nagaland Guv in Delhi
PM Modi meets Nagaland Guv in Delhi | Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being greeted by Nagaland Governor La Ganesan during a meeting, in New Delhi.

4/17
Campaigning for J-K Assembly in Anantnag
Campaigning for J-K Assembly in Anantnag | Photo: PTI

Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir with others campaigns ahead of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, in Anantnag district.

5/17
Waterlogging after rain in Delhi
Waterlogging after rain in Delhi | Photo: PTI

Commuters move through a waterlogged road near Kashmere Gate area after rain, in New Delhi.

6/17
S Jaishankar meets Yaakov Blitshtein
S Jaishankar meets Yaakov Blitshtein | Photo: PTI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with Israel's Foreign Affairs Ministry Director-General Yaakov Blitshtein during a meeting, in New Delhi.

7/17
CJI inaugurates crèche at Supreme Court
CJI inaugurates crèche at Supreme Court | Photo: PTI/Kamal Singh

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud with senior lawyer Kapil Sibal and others during inauguration of a crèche at the Supreme Court premises, in New Delhi.

8/17
Wolf captured in UPs Bahraich
Wolf captured in UP's Bahraich | Photo: PTI

A wolf, part of a pack which has allegedly killed at least seven people, being taken in a cage after it was captured, in Bahraich district. The Uttar Pradesh government launched 'Operation Bhediya' to capture the pack of wolves in the district.

9/17
DTC bus gutted in east Delhis Jagatpuri
DTC bus gutted in east Delhi's Jagatpuri | Photo: PTI

Charred remains of a low-floor cluster bus is seen after it caught fire at Jagatpuri area, in New Delhi. No passengers were injured in the incident as all were rescued shortly after the bus caught fire, the officials said.

10/17
K Kavitha meets father K. Chandrashekar Rao
K Kavitha meets father K. Chandrashekar Rao | Photo: PTI

BRS leader K Kavitha takes blessings of her father and party chief K. Chandrashekar Rao. Kavitha was released on bail in Delhi liquor policy case.

11/17
Weather: Rains in Jalandhar
Weather: Rains in Jalandhar | Photo: PTI

A man gets on a bicycle in a flooded road following heavy rainfall, in Jalandhar.

12/17
Bank of Maharashtra branch inauguration at Supreme Court
Bank of Maharashtra branch inauguration at Supreme Court | Photo: PTI/Kamal Singh

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud inaugurates a branch of Bank of Maharashtra at the Supreme Court premises, in New Delhi.

13/17
Weather: Traffic jam due to rains in Delhi
Weather: Traffic jam due to rains in Delhi | Photo: PTI

Vehicles stuck in traffic jam after rains, in New Delhi.

14/17
Search operation launched in Rajouri
Search operation launched in Rajouri | Photo: PTI

A security personnel keeps vigil during pre-dawn cordon and search operation after reports of suspicious movement, leading to an exchange of fire, in Rajouri district.

15/17
Gujarat Floods: rescue operation
Gujarat Floods: rescue operation | Photo: PTI

Two people being rescued by an Indian Coast Guard aircraft from a flood-hit area following heavy rainfall, at Devbhumi Dwarka district of Gujarat.

16/17
UP CM Yogi in Kanpur
UP CM Yogi in Kanpur | Photo: PTI

Supporters during the inauguration and foundation stone laying program of various development projects and other programs addressed by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in Kanpur.

17/17
Weather: Traffic after rain in Gurugram
Weather: Traffic after rain in Gurugram | Photo: PTI

Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway near Sirhaul Toll Plaza, in Gurugram.

