Biratnagar Kings Vs Chitwan Rhinos Live Cricket Score, Nepal Premier League 2025: Kings Aiming To Extend Unbeaten Run
Biratnagar Kings Vs Chitwan Rhinos Live Cricket Score, Nepal Premier League 2025: The Kings will aiming to extend unbeaten run to 4 matches against a Chitwan Rhinos side, who are placed 5th in the points table
All 8 captains in the NPL with the trophy Instagram/NPLT20
Good Afternoon Nepal cricket fans! How's Wednesday going for y'all? Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Nepal Premier League number 12 between Biratnagar Kings and the Chitwan Rhinos. The match is set to take place at the Tribhuvan Cricket ground in Kirtipur from 3:45PM (IST) onwards. The Kings will be aiming to extend their unbeaten run to 4 matches and further solidify their position on top of the points table. Chitwan Rhinos, on the other hand, have lost one and won one in their 2 matches this season. Follow the live score of this match and stay tuned for the build-up.
LIVE UPDATES
Good Afternoon to everyone joining us for the live coverage of the match between Biratnagar Kings and Chitwan Rhinos at the Tribhuvan Cricket stadium in Kirtipur. Match starts from 3:45PM (IST) onwards, stay tuned for the build-up and live scores.