Day In Pics: August 28, 2025

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for August 28, 2025

Rain in Amritsar
Rain in Amritsar | Photo: PTI

Relief and rescue operation underway at a flood-ravaged area, in Amritsar.

AAP press conference in Delhi
AAP press conference in Delhi | Photo: AP/Kamal Kishore

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal, center, addresses a press conference with party leaders Atishi, right, and Saurabh Bharadwaj, in New Delhi.

Rain in Prayagraj
Rain in Prayagraj | Photo: PTI

People look at a waterlogged area of the Baradari Ghat as the water level of the Ganga river rises following heavy rainfall, in Prayagraj.

protest against the death of a 12-year-old girl in Patna
Protest in Patna | Photo: PTI

Police personnel try to stop people during a protest against the death of a 12-year-old girl who died on Wednesday, after being found with severe burn injuries inside the washroom of a government-run school, in Patna.

Rain in Pathankot
Rain in Pathankot | Photo: PTI

People look at debris scattered around following the collapse of floodgates at the Madhopur Headworks during the monsoon season, in Pathankot.

Flash floods in Kullu
Flash floods in Kullu | Photo: PTI

Damaged road at an area affected by flash floods, in Kullu.

Yamuna water level remains above danger mark in Delhi
Yamuna water level remains above danger mark in Delhi | Photo: PTI

The Yamuna river flows above the danger mark, at the Old Railway Bridge, in New Delhi.

15 dead in a building collapse in Mumbai
15 dead in a building collapse in Mumbai | Photo: PTI

Rescue operation underway after a four-storey unauthorised building collapsed onto adjacent vacant chawl, at Virar, in Mumbai. 15 dead, several injured in the incident.

Vaishno Devi Yatra suspended
Vaishno Devi Yatra suspended | Photo: PTI

People stand in a queue to receive food after they were brought back from the 'Vaishno Devi Yatra' due to heavy rainfall and adverse weather conditions, in Jammu.

Rekha Gupta flags off 100 new buses
Rekha Gupta flags off 100 new buses | Photo: PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during the flagging off ceremony of 100 new buses, including 50 revamped 'U' Special buses, at Delhi University. Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh also seen.

Fire breaks out in Old London House building in Nainital
Fire breaks out in Old London House building in Nainital | Photo: PTI

A fire breaks out at the Old London House building, in Nainital, Uttarakhand.

Floods in Patna
Floods in Patna | Photo: PTI

People arrive on a boat amid floods, in Patna, Bihar.

Sachin Tendulkar visits Raj Thackerays residence on Ganesh Chaturthi
Sachin Tendulkar visits Raj Thackeray's residence on Ganesh Chaturthi | Photo: MNS via PTI

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar with wife Anjali and son Arjun visits Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray’s residence on the occasion of the ‘Ganesh Chaturthi’ festival, in Mumbai.

Devastation by swollen Tawi river in Jammu
Devastation by swollen Tawi river in Jammu | Photo: PTI

People stand near damaged houses along the banks of the Tawi river a day after it was flowing in spate due to heavy rainfall, in Jammu.

Aftermath of flooding in Anantnag
Aftermath of flooding in Anantnag | Photo: PTI

A man sifts through damaged articles at his shop after the area was flooded due to heavy rainfall, in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir.

