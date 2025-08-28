Day In Pics: August 28, 2025

Relief and rescue operation underway at a flood-ravaged area, in Amritsar.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal, center, addresses a press conference with party leaders Atishi, right, and Saurabh Bharadwaj, in New Delhi.
People look at a waterlogged area of the Baradari Ghat as the water level of the Ganga river rises following heavy rainfall, in Prayagraj.
Police personnel try to stop people during a protest against the death of a 12-year-old girl who died on Wednesday, after being found with severe burn injuries inside the washroom of a government-run school, in Patna.
People look at debris scattered around following the collapse of floodgates at the Madhopur Headworks during the monsoon season, in Pathankot.
Damaged road at an area affected by flash floods, in Kullu.
The Yamuna river flows above the danger mark, at the Old Railway Bridge, in New Delhi.
Rescue operation underway after a four-storey unauthorised building collapsed onto adjacent vacant chawl, at Virar, in Mumbai. 15 dead, several injured in the incident.
People stand in a queue to receive food after they were brought back from the 'Vaishno Devi Yatra' due to heavy rainfall and adverse weather conditions, in Jammu.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during the flagging off ceremony of 100 new buses, including 50 revamped 'U' Special buses, at Delhi University. Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh also seen.
A fire breaks out at the Old London House building, in Nainital, Uttarakhand.
People arrive on a boat amid floods, in Patna, Bihar.
Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar with wife Anjali and son Arjun visits Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray’s residence on the occasion of the ‘Ganesh Chaturthi’ festival, in Mumbai.
People stand near damaged houses along the banks of the Tawi river a day after it was flowing in spate due to heavy rainfall, in Jammu.
A man sifts through damaged articles at his shop after the area was flooded due to heavy rainfall, in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir.