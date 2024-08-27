Day In Pics: August 27, 2024

Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) Chief Dushyant Chautala and Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) leader Chandra Shekhar Azad at a press conference after forming an alliance for the Haryana Assembly elections, in New Delhi.
Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs George Kurian being greeted by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and BJP State President VD Sharma after he was elected as Rajya Sabha member, in Bhopal.
CISF personnel at the RG Kar College and Hospital, deployed following the Supreme Court's order, in Kolkata.
Iltija Mufti, daughter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti and party candidate from Bijbehara constituency, after filing her nomination for J&K Assembly elections, in Anantnag district.
BRS leader K.T. Rama Rao (right) leaves from the Supreme Court after the court granted bail to his sister and party leader K. Kavitha in the corruption and money laundering cases linked to the Delhi excise policy, in New Delhi.
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary with NDA candidates Upendar Kushwaha and Manan Kumar Mishra flash victory sign after the Rajya Sabha result, at Bihar Assembly in Patna.
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Brazil Mauro Vieira during a meeting, in New Delhi.
Passengers wait for the private taxis during a strike by e-rickshaws and autorickshaws over route permit issues, in Ranchi.
Congress General Secretary and party candidate from Dooru constituency Ghulam Ahmad Mir after filing his nomination for J&K Assembly elections, in Anantnag district.
Clouds hover in the sky over the India Gate, in New Delhi.
Police use tear gas shells during a protest march by Chhatra Samaj activists to state secretariat against the alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor, in Howrah.
People being treated at a district hospital as their health deteriorated following the consumption of suspected food poisoning, in Mathura.
Cracks appear on a flyover across NH 31, in Vaishali district.