National

Day In Pics: August 27, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for August 27, 2024

JJP-ASP alliance for Haryana polls | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) Chief Dushyant Chautala and Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) leader Chandra Shekhar Azad at a press conference after forming an alliance for the Haryana Assembly elections, in New Delhi.

2/13
George Kurian elected as RS member
George Kurian elected as RS member | Photo: PTI

Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs George Kurian being greeted by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and BJP State President VD Sharma after he was elected as Rajya Sabha member, in Bhopal.

3/13
CISF personnel at RG Kar College and Hospital
CISF personnel at RG Kar College and Hospital | Photo: PTI

CISF personnel at the RG Kar College and Hospital, deployed following the Supreme Court's order, in Kolkata.

4/13
Iltija Mufti files nomination for J&K polls
Iltija Mufti files nomination for J&K polls | Photo: PTI

Iltija Mufti, daughter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti and party candidate from Bijbehara constituency, after filing her nomination for J&K Assembly elections, in Anantnag district.

5/13
KT Rama Rao at Supreme Court
KT Rama Rao at Supreme Court | Photo: PTI

BRS leader K.T. Rama Rao (right) leaves from the Supreme Court after the court granted bail to his sister and party leader K. Kavitha in the corruption and money laundering cases linked to the Delhi excise policy, in New Delhi.

6/13
Rajya Sabha result
Rajya Sabha result | Photo: PTI

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary with NDA candidates Upendar Kushwaha and Manan Kumar Mishra flash victory sign after the Rajya Sabha result, at Bihar Assembly in Patna.

7/13
Jaishankar with Foreign Minister of Brazil
Jaishankar with Foreign Minister of Brazil | Photo: PTI

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Brazil Mauro Vieira during a meeting, in New Delhi.

8/13
Auto strike in Ranchi
Auto strike in Ranchi | Photo: PTI

Passengers wait for the private taxis during a strike by e-rickshaws and autorickshaws over route permit issues, in Ranchi.

9/13
Ghulam Ahmad Mir files nomination for J&K polls
Ghulam Ahmad Mir files nomination for J&K polls | Photo: PTI

Congress General Secretary and party candidate from Dooru constituency Ghulam Ahmad Mir after filing his nomination for J&K Assembly elections, in Anantnag district.

10/13
Weather: Clouds in Delhi sky
Weather: Clouds in Delhi sky | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

Clouds hover in the sky over the India Gate, in New Delhi.

11/13
Protest against Kolkata rape-murder
Protest against Kolkata rape-murder | Photo: PTI

Police use tear gas shells during a protest march by Chhatra Samaj activists to state secretariat against the alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor, in Howrah.

12/13
Food poisoning incident in Mathura
Food poisoning incident in Mathura | Photo: PTI

People being treated at a district hospital as their health deteriorated following the consumption of suspected food poisoning, in Mathura.

13/13
Cracks appear on NH31 flyover
Cracks appear on NH31 flyover | Photo: PTI

Cracks appear on a flyover across NH 31, in Vaishali district.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. World Test Championship Standings: Pakistan Slip To Eighth Spot After Loss To Bangladesh
  2. Lauren Filer Misses Out As England Announce ICC Women's T20 World Cup Squad
  3. Nepal Express Heartfelt Gratitude To BCCI For CWC League 2 Preparatory Camp In Bengaluru
  4. Duleep Trophy 2024: Siraj, Malik Ruled Out Of First Round Due To Illness; Jadeja Released
  5. Duleep Trophy's Foreign Affairs: When Indian Cricket Gave Visiting Stars A Domestic Test
Football News
  1. Mohun Bagan SG Vs Bengaluru FC, Durand Cup 2nd Semi-Final Live Score: BFC Lead 1-0 At The Break After Sunil Chhetri Penalty Strike
  2. Uruguayan Football Star Juan Izquierdo In Critical Neurological Care At Brazilian Hospital
  3. Cristiano Ronaldo To Be Honoured As UEFA Champions League All-time Top Scorer
  4. As Vinicius Junior Emerges As Ballon D'or Favourite, His 'Confidence' Grows
  5. Juventus Sign Francisco Conceicao On Loan From Porto
Tennis News
  1. Who Are 'Tsitsidosa'? Lovebirds In US Open 2024 Mixed Doubles Line-Up
  2. US Open, Day 1 Men's Singles Wrap: Djokovic Advances; Thiem Bows Out Of Grand Slams - In Pics
  3. US Open, Day 1 Women's Singles Wrap: Sabalenka, Gauff Progress; Stephens Knocked Out - In Pics
  4. US Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Eases To First-Round Win Against Priscilla Hon
  5. US Open 2024: Novak Djokovic Shakes Off 'Ups And Downs' To Progress At Flushing Meadows
Hockey News
  1. Will Manpreet Singh Play In LA 2028 Olympics? Indian Hockey Midfielder Hopes So, 'If Fitness Permits'
  2. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  3. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  4. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  5. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata Rape Case LIVE: Clashes Erupt During Nabanna Abhijan, CBI Seeks Polygraph Test For Police ASI
  2. Bangla Bandh 2024: BJP Calls For Bandh On Aug 28 | What's Open, Closed
  3. Heavy Rains, Flood-like Situation Wreaks Havoc In Gujarat
  4. Union MoS Ravneet Singh Bittu Elected Unopposed To RS From Rajasthan
  5. Union Minister George Kurian Elected Unopposed To Rajya Sabha From Madhya Pradesh
Entertainment News
  1. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  2. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  3. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  4. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  5. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
US News
  1. Traveling With Friends? Here’s How To Make It Amazing
  2. Are You Reading Food Labels Right? Here’s What You Need To Know
  3. You’ll Never Guess Why McDonald’s Stopped Serving Breakfast All Day
  4. Chick-fil-A’s Banana Pudding Milkshake Are Finally Here Along With Some Spicy Treats
  5. When Will Daylight Saving Time End? Key Details On The Upcoming Time Shift
World News
  1. Traveling With Friends? Here’s How To Make It Amazing
  2. Are You Reading Food Labels Right? Here’s What You Need To Know
  3. Protests Erupt In Canada As 70,000 International Students Face Deportation | Here's Why
  4. Middle East Tensions: Houthis Strike Red Sea Again As Israel-Hezbollah Tensions Rise
  5. You’ll Never Guess Why McDonald’s Stopped Serving Breakfast All Day
Latest Stories
  1. Malayalam Cinema MeToo Row: Mohanlal Resigns As AMMA President, Entire Governing Body Dissolved
  2. When Will Daylight Saving Time End? Key Details On The Upcoming Time Shift
  3. Kolkata Rape Case: BJP Demands Mamata's Polygraph Test; Calls For 12-Hr Strike In Bengal
  4. AMMA Dispersed: Me Too Storm Shakes The Fortress of Malayalam Cinema
  5. Kolkata Rape Case LIVE: Clashes Erupt During Nabanna Abhijan, CBI Seeks Polygraph Test For Police ASI
  6. Daily Horoscope, August 27, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  7. Weekly Horoscope For August 25th To August 31st: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Mariah Carey Heartbroken After Losing Mother And Sister On The Same Day