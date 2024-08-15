National

Day In Pics: August 15, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for August 15, 2024

Vandalism at RG Kar Hospital Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

A ward of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital after being vandalised by unidentified miscreants amid protests against the alleged rape and murder of a post graduate trainee doctor, in Kolkata.

1/14
RG Kar Medical College and Hospital
RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

A ward of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital after being vandalised by unidentified miscreants amid protests against the alleged rape and murder of a post graduate trainee doctor, in Kolkata.

2/14
Indian Olympics contingent meets PM Modi
Indian Olympics contingent meets PM Modi Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a jersey by bronze medallist men's hockey team members PR Sreejesh and Harmanpreet Singh during his interaction with the Indian contingent for Paris Olympics, in New Delhi.

3/14
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with bronze medallist shooter Manu Bhaker
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with bronze medallist shooter Manu Bhaker Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with bronze medallist shooter Manu Bhaker during his interaction with the Indian contingent for Paris Olympics, in New Delhi.

4/14
Indian Olympics contingent meets PM Modi
Indian Olympics contingent meets PM Modi Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with bronze medallist shooter Swapnil Kusale during his interaction with the Indian contingent for Paris Olympics, in New Delhi.

5/14
I-Day: BSF and BGB exchange greetings
I-Day: BSF and BGB exchange greetings Photo: PTI

Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guard of Bangladesh (BGB) officials exchange greetings on the occasion of India's Independence Day at Indo-Bangladesh Border checkpost at Hili in Dakshin Dinajpur district.

6/14
Ganesh Chaturthi festival preps
Ganesh Chaturthi festival preps Photo: PTI

Devotees carry an idol of Lord Ganesh to the pandal ahead of 'Ganesh Chaturthi' festival, in Mumbai.

7/14
CM Dhami pays tribute to slain Army Captain
CM Dhami pays tribute to slain Army Captain Photo: PTI

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami pays tribute to the mortal remains of Army Captain Deepak Singh who was killed in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, at Dehradun Airport.

8/14
Nursing staff protest in Kolkata
Nursing staff protest in Kolkata Photo: PTI

Nursing staff stage a protest against the vandalism of a portion of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital by unidentified miscreants at midnight amid demonstrations against the alleged rape and murder of a post graduate trainee doctor, in Kolkata.

9/14
78th Independence Day celebration in Gujarat
78th Independence Day celebration in Gujarat Photo: PTI

Bald Eagle Brigade personnel on the 78th Independence Day at the Rann of Kutch, in Kutch district.

10/14
78th Independence Day celebration in Delhi
78th Independence Day celebration in Delhi Photo: PTI

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju with Paris Olympics medallists; shooters Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh and Swapnil Kusale, wrestler Aman Sehrawat and the Indian men's hockey players, during the 78th Independence Day celebration at the Red Fort, in New Delhi.

11/14
Farmers tractor march
Farmers tractor march Photo: PTI

Farmers from Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee hold a tractor march from Attari border to the Golden Gate to press for their demands, in Amritsar.

12/14
78th Independence Day
78th Independence Day Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

People fly kites on the 78th Independence Day, in Delhi.

13/14
78th Independence Day
78th Independence Day Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

People wave the National flag on the roof of a house to celebrate the 78th Independence Day, in New Delhi.

14/14
Slain Army Captains mortal remains brought home
Slain Army Captain's mortal remains brought home Photo: PTi

Family members mourn after the mortal remains of Army Captain Deepak Singh who was killed in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, reached his home, in Dehradun.

