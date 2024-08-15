Day In Pics: August 15, 2024

A ward of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital after being vandalised by unidentified miscreants amid protests against the alleged rape and murder of a post graduate trainee doctor, in Kolkata.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a jersey by bronze medallist men's hockey team members PR Sreejesh and Harmanpreet Singh during his interaction with the Indian contingent for Paris Olympics, in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with bronze medallist shooter Manu Bhaker during his interaction with the Indian contingent for Paris Olympics, in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with bronze medallist shooter Swapnil Kusale during his interaction with the Indian contingent for Paris Olympics, in New Delhi.
Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guard of Bangladesh (BGB) officials exchange greetings on the occasion of India's Independence Day at Indo-Bangladesh Border checkpost at Hili in Dakshin Dinajpur district.
Devotees carry an idol of Lord Ganesh to the pandal ahead of 'Ganesh Chaturthi' festival, in Mumbai.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami pays tribute to the mortal remains of Army Captain Deepak Singh who was killed in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, at Dehradun Airport.
Nursing staff stage a protest against the vandalism of a portion of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital by unidentified miscreants at midnight amid demonstrations against the alleged rape and murder of a post graduate trainee doctor, in Kolkata.
Bald Eagle Brigade personnel on the 78th Independence Day at the Rann of Kutch, in Kutch district.
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju with Paris Olympics medallists; shooters Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh and Swapnil Kusale, wrestler Aman Sehrawat and the Indian men's hockey players, during the 78th Independence Day celebration at the Red Fort, in New Delhi.
Farmers from Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee hold a tractor march from Attari border to the Golden Gate to press for their demands, in Amritsar.
People fly kites on the 78th Independence Day, in Delhi.
People wave the National flag on the roof of a house to celebrate the 78th Independence Day, in New Delhi.
Family members mourn after the mortal remains of Army Captain Deepak Singh who was killed in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, reached his home, in Dehradun.