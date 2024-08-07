National

Day In Pics: August 07, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for August 07, 2024

M Karunanidhi's 6th death anniversary Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

Children perform to honour the memory of late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi on his 6th death anniversary, in Chennai.

Monsoon session of Parliament
Monsoon session of Parliament Photo: PTI/Kamal Singh

Congress MP KC Venugopal during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi.

Manu Bhaker Welcomed on Her Arrival in Delhi
Manu Bhaker Welcomed on Her Arrival in Delhi Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

Markswoman Manu Bhaker with her personal coach Jaspal Rana being welcomed upon her arrival at the airport, in New Delhi. Bhaker, India's first to win two Olympic medals in a single edition, arrived Delhi after a successful campaign at the Paris Games 2024.

Independence day preparations
Independence day preparations Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

Kites in the colour of the National flag, being prepared ahead of Independence Day celebrations, in Kolkata.

Weather: Rains in Prayagraj
Weather: Rains in Prayagraj Photo: PTI

People at a flooded area after increase in the water level of Rivers Ganga and Yamuna following heavy rains, in Prayagraj.

M Karunanidhis death anniversary
M Karunanidhi's death anniversary Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK Chief M K Stalin with party leaders takes part in a peace rally to honour late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi on his 6th death anniversary, in Chennai.

Paris 2024 Olympic Games - Athletics
Paris 2024 Olympic Games - Athletics Photo: EPA-EFE/ VIA PTI

Athletes compete in the Marathon Race Walk Relay Mixed event of the Athletics competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at the Trocadero in Paris, France.

