Day In Pics: August 07, 2024

Children perform to honour the memory of late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi on his 6th death anniversary, in Chennai.
Congress MP KC Venugopal during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi.
Markswoman Manu Bhaker with her personal coach Jaspal Rana being welcomed upon her arrival at the airport, in New Delhi. Bhaker, India's first to win two Olympic medals in a single edition, arrived Delhi after a successful campaign at the Paris Games 2024.
Kites in the colour of the National flag, being prepared ahead of Independence Day celebrations, in Kolkata.
People at a flooded area after increase in the water level of Rivers Ganga and Yamuna following heavy rains, in Prayagraj.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK Chief M K Stalin with party leaders takes part in a peace rally to honour late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi on his 6th death anniversary, in Chennai.
Athletes compete in the Marathon Race Walk Relay Mixed event of the Athletics competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at the Trocadero in Paris, France.