Day In Pics: August 06, 2024

LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, TMC's Sudip Bandhyopadhyay, DMK MP TR Baalu and other opposition MPs participate in a protest demanding removal of 18 percent GST from health/medical insurance, during ongoing Monsoon session of Parliament in New Delhi.
BJP MP Kangana Ranaut interacts with people during her visit to flood hit areas in Himachal Pradesh.
NDRF personnel carry out rescue work after two houses collapsed near the Kashi Vishwanath temple, in Varanasi. A woman died in the mishap.
Bangladeshi people carry items from prime minister's house after they stormed into the premises, in Dhaka, Bangladesh. In an address to the nation, Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman announced that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has resigned after weeks of unrest and an interim government will be formed to run the country. Dhaka authorities have imposed a new curfew starting 06:00 p.m. local time on 04 August. As casualties mounted and law enforcement struggled to contain the unrest, the Bangladeshi government on 20 July 2024 had imposed an initial nationwide curfew and deployed military forces after violence broke out in Dhaka and other regions following student-led protests demanding reforms to the government's job quota system.
A local uses a foot bridge built by the Army over Mandakini River to cross following cloudburst and rains near Kedarnath, in Rudraprayag district.
Syed Naseeruddin Chishti, Chairman of the All India Sufi Sajjadanshin Council and successor of the spiritual head of Ajmer Dargah, speaks during a press conference over amendments in the Waqf Act, in New Delhi.