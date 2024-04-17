Day In Pics: April 17, 2024

Priests perform 'abhishek' of Ram Lalla on the occasion of 'Ram Navami' festival, at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
BJP leader Arun Govil performs 'Kanya Puja' on the occasion of 'Ram Navami' during 'Navratri' festival, in Meerut.
Advertisement
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav, Congress Ghaziabad candidate Dolly Sharma and other leaders during a joint press conference, ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Ghaziabad.
Advertisement
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav during a meeting on the sidelines of their joint press conference, in Ghaziabad.
Artists perform during a public meeting to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Nalbari district, Assam.
Advertisement
Devotees perform 'hawan' on the occasion of 'Ram Navami' festival at Vindhyavasini temple, in Mirzapur.
Advertisement
Devotees arrive to offer prayers at the Ram Temple on the occasion of 'Ram Navami' festival, in Ayodhya.
Advertisement
Girls being worshipped during 'Kumari Puja' on the occasion of 'Ram Navami' festival, at the Dakshineswar Ramkrishna Sangha Adyapeath, in Kolkata.
Polling parties leave for election duty after collecting EVMs and other election material ahead of Lok Sabha polls, in Nanital.
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti with supporters during an election rally ahead of Lok Sabha polls, in Kulgam.
Winner of the 'Bihu Samragi 2024' title Shiroshri Shaikia with runners up of the event during the Guwahati Bihu Sammelan, in Latasil, Guwahati.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami performs 'Kanya Puja' on the occasion of 'Ram Navami' during 'Navratri' festival.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performs 'Kanya Puja' on the occasion of 'Ram Navami' festival, at Gorakhnath Mandir, in Gorakhpur.
Congress North East Delhi candidate Jai Prakash Agarwal performs 'aarti' on the occasion of 'Ram Navami' festival, at the Gauri Shankar temple, in New Delhi.
Priests give a holy bath to the idols of Lord Ram, Goddess Sita, Lord Lakshman and Lord Hanuman with a ‘shankh’ at ISKCON temple on the occasion of the Ram Navami festival, in Patna.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah offers prayers at a Ram temple on the occasion of 'Ram Navami', in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh.
DMDK leader Premalatha Vijayakanth during a roadshow while campaigning in support of AIADMK candidate from Madurai constituency P Saravanan, in Madurai.
Supporters cheer during a public meeting addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, in Nalbari district.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches the live telecast of 'Surya Tilak' on idol of 'Ram Lalla' at Ayodhya's Ram temple on the occasion of 'Ram Navami' festival.