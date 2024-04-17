National

Day In Pics: April 17, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for April 17, 2024

Ram Navami: Priests at Ayodhya's Ram temple Photo: PTI

Priests perform 'abhishek' of Ram Lalla on the occasion of 'Ram Navami' festival, at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

1/18
Ram%20Navami%3A%20Kanya%20Puja%20in%20Meerut
Ram Navami: Kanya Puja in Meerut Photo: PTI
BJP leader Arun Govil performs 'Kanya Puja' on the occasion of 'Ram Navami' during 'Navratri' festival, in Meerut.

2/18
Congress%20and%20Samajwadi%20Party%20joint%20PC
Congress and Samajwadi Party joint PC Photo: PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav, Congress Ghaziabad candidate Dolly Sharma and other leaders during a joint press conference, ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Ghaziabad.

3/18
Congress%20and%20Samajwadi%20Party%20joint%20PC
Congress and Samajwadi Party joint PC Photo: PTI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav during a meeting on the sidelines of their joint press conference, in Ghaziabad.

4/18
LS%20polls%3A%20PM%20Modi%20campaigns%20in%20Assam
LS polls: PM Modi campaigns in Assam Photo: PTI
Artists perform during a public meeting to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Nalbari district, Assam.

5/18
Ram%20Navami%20festival%20in%20Mirzapur
Ram Navami festival in Mirzapur Photo: PTI
Devotees perform 'hawan' on the occasion of 'Ram Navami' festival at Vindhyavasini temple, in Mirzapur.

6/18
Ram%20Navami%3A%20Devotees%20at%20Ayodhya%27s%20Ram%20temple
Ram Navami: Devotees at Ayodhya's Ram temple Photo: PTI
Devotees arrive to offer prayers at the Ram Temple on the occasion of 'Ram Navami' festival, in Ayodhya.

7/18
Ram%20Navami%20festival%3A%20%27Kumari%20Puja%27%20in%20Kolkata
Ram Navami festival: 'Kumari Puja' in Kolkata Photo: PTI
Girls being worshipped during 'Kumari Puja' on the occasion of 'Ram Navami' festival, at the Dakshineswar Ramkrishna Sangha Adyapeath, in Kolkata.

8/18
Preparations%20for%20LS%20polls
Preparations for LS polls Photo: PTI
Polling parties leave for election duty after collecting EVMs and other election material ahead of Lok Sabha polls, in Nanital.

9/18
Mehbooba%20Mufti%20in%20Kulgam
Mehbooba Mufti in Kulgam Photo: PTI
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti with supporters during an election rally ahead of Lok Sabha polls, in Kulgam.

10/18
Guwahati%20Bihu%20Sammelan
Guwahati Bihu Sammelan Photo: PTI
Winner of the 'Bihu Samragi 2024' title Shiroshri Shaikia with runners up of the event during the Guwahati Bihu Sammelan, in Latasil, Guwahati.

11/18
Ram%20Navami%3A%20Pushkar%20Dhami%20performs%20Kanya%20Puja
Ram Navami: Pushkar Dhami performs Kanya Puja Photo: PTI
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami performs 'Kanya Puja' on the occasion of 'Ram Navami' during 'Navratri' festival.

12/18
Ram%20Navami%20Festival%3A%20Adityanath%20performs%20%27Kanya%20Puja%27
Ram Navami Festival: Adityanath performs 'Kanya Puja' Photo: PTI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performs 'Kanya Puja' on the occasion of 'Ram Navami' festival, at Gorakhnath Mandir, in Gorakhpur.

13/18
Ram%20Navami%20festival
Ram Navami festival Photo: PTI
Congress North East Delhi candidate Jai Prakash Agarwal performs 'aarti' on the occasion of 'Ram Navami' festival, at the Gauri Shankar temple, in New Delhi.

14/18
Ram%20Navami%20festival%20in%20Patna
Ram Navami festival in Patna Photo: PTI
Priests give a holy bath to the idols of Lord Ram, Goddess Sita, Lord Lakshman and Lord Hanuman with a ‘shankh’ at ISKCON temple on the occasion of the Ram Navami festival, in Patna.

15/18
Ram%20Navami%3A%20Amit%20Shah%20offers%20prayers
Ram Navami: Amit Shah offers prayers Photo: PTI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah offers prayers at a Ram temple on the occasion of 'Ram Navami', in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh.

16/18
DMDK%27s%20Premalatha%20campaigns%20for%20P%20Saravanan%20in%20TN
DMDK's Premalatha campaigns for P Saravanan in TN Photo: PTI
DMDK leader Premalatha Vijayakanth during a roadshow while campaigning in support of AIADMK candidate from Madurai constituency P Saravanan, in Madurai.

17/18
PM%20Modi%20campaigns%20ahead%20of%20LS%20polls%20in%20Assam
PM Modi campaigns ahead of LS polls in Assam Photo: PTI
Supporters cheer during a public meeting addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, in Nalbari district.

18/18
Ram%20Navami%3A%20PM%20watches%20Surya%20Tilak%20on%20Ram%20Lalla
Ram Navami: PM watches Surya Tilak on Ram Lalla Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches the live telecast of 'Surya Tilak' on idol of 'Ram Lalla' at Ayodhya's Ram temple on the occasion of 'Ram Navami' festival.

