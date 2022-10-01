Saturday, Oct 01, 2022
Day 24 Of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra Delayed By Rain

Rahul Gandhi with other Congress leaders
Rahul Gandhi with other Congress leaders PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Oct 2022 9:16 am

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi led 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on Saturday delayed due to rains in Karnataka.

The march on its second day in the state was affected by the torrential rains in Gundlupet.

According to the Congress party sources, the Yatra was supposed to start at 6.30 am on Thondavadi in Chamarajanagar district on Saturday.

The Indian National Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh tweeted, "The 24th day of #BharatJodoYatra that was to start from Begur at 6:30am has been delayed due to rains. The rains arrived after a gap of 15 days and will benefit farmers. This is exactly what the Yatra is for, directly or indirectly!" 

The former Congress president arrived at Gundlupet in Karnataka on Friday morning from Gudalur in Tamil Nadu.

The leader will spend 21 days covering 511 km in the state during his march which started from Kanyakumari on September 7 to Jammu on January 30, 2023. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Visually told More

