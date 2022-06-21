Tuesday, Jun 21, 2022
Dalai Lama Assures Help To Flood-Ravaged Assam

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama offered to make a donation for the victims of floods in Assam as a mark of solidarity.

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama (Representational Image) File Photo

Updated: 21 Jun 2022 2:25 pm

Dharamshala, Jun 21 (PTI) Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Tuesday vowed to make a donation to flood-ravaged Assam "as a mark of my solidarity" with the people of the state.


In a letter to Assam Chief Minister Himanta B Sarma, the Dalai Lama expressed concern about the unprecedented rainfall and flooding in the state, leading to extensive loss of lives, displacing millions of people and devastation of property.


"It is most unfortunate that the monsoon rains in Assam and other parts of India seem to wreak havoc year after year. I would like to express my sadness about the hardship caused to so many people in your state due to the recent floods. I offer my deep condolences to you, to the families who have lost loved ones, and to everyone affected by the flooding," he said in the letter.


The Tibetan leader appreciated the efforts of the agencies involved in rescue and relief operations, who he said are "doing everything they can to rescue those affected and provide them with relief".


"As a mark of my solidarity with the people of Assam, I am making a donation from the Gaden Phodrang Trust of the Dalai Lama to support those efforts," he said.


The northeastern state has been reeling under devastating floods over the last one week, impacting 47,72,140 people in 32 of the 36 districts.

