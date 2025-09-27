Curfew Partially Relaxed in Leh After Days of Violence

Shops reopen briefly as residents queue for essentials; authorities defend Wangchuk’s detention citing “provocative speeches” and links to unrest.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Leh Calm But Tense, Under Curfew, Day After Statehood March Turned Violent
Ladakh curfew Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Curfew in Leh eased for four hours after three days, allowing residents access to essentials without incident.

  • Authorities allege activist Sonam Wangchuk incited unrest through speeches and misleading videos, linking him to cross-border influence.

  • Over 50 arrests made; security tightened across Ladakh as administration stresses detention was necessary to restore peace.

The curfew restrictions have been relaxed in the violence hit Leh town of Ladakh. This is the first time in three days when the curfew was suspended in a phased manner for a few hours to provide relief to the residents who lined up outside shops selling essential commodities. 

Following the detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act (NSA) the day before, police and paramilitary forces stepped up patrols and checks since early this morning to maintain law and order, officials said, adding that no untoward incidents were reported from anywhere during the relaxation period.

According to S D Singh Jamwal, the Director General of Police, Ladakh, curfew was loosened for a total of four hours.

“We have taken a decision (to ease restrictions). The curfew is relaxed for two hours from 1 PM to 3 PM in the first phase in old city areas, followed by a two-hour relaxation in new areas from 3.30 pm to 5.30 PM,” Director General of Police, Ladakh, S D Singh Jamwal told reporters here.

Revisiting that issue today feels urgent. Ladakh is again on the boil, and the themes of land, identity, dispossession and dignity are at the heart of it. (Outlook Magazine - 01 March 2024) - Outlook Magazine
Ladakh’s Struggle: Land, Identity, Sixth Schedule Demands, And The Fight For Dignity

BY Saher Hiba Khan

Following widespread violence that left four people dead and 90 injured during a shutdown called by the Leh Apex Body (LAB) to advance negotiations with the Centre on the demands for statehood and the extension of the Sixth Schedule to Ladakh, the town's curfew was imposed on Wednesday evening.

Related Content
Related Content

The limitations were loosened following a high-level security assessment meeting at Raj Bhavan that was convened by Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta.

According to officials, police parties used public address systems to announce the curfew relaxation on Saturday. Shortly after, stores selling necessities opened, and there was a significant rush.

They added that the leisure time went off without incident in the old city neighbourhoods and that people were spotted waiting in considerable numbers outside ATMs while the police and CRPF men maintained a vigil.

After a Pakistani intelligence agent was arrested last month for sending videos of Wangchuk's rallies across the border, Jamwal claimed Wangchuk is being investigated for supposedly having ties to Pakistan.

He called Wangchuk the "main ring leader" responsible for the violence on Wednesday.

Regarding the attendance at the funeral of the four victims of Wednesday's violence, the DGP stated that every preparation had been taken to enable their family members to participate in their final ceremonies.

Security forces responded with teargas and baton charges to disperse the crowds. - Source - video screengrab
Congress Demands Probe into Ladakh Protest Deaths

BY Outlook News Desk

“We do not want anyone to have any type of inconvenience during the funeral,” he said.

He said the job of the police is to maintain law and order and “we are involved in that”.

In a statement issued late Friday night, the Lt Governor-led administration justified the detention of Wangchuk, saying a series of alleged provocative speeches by him, with references to the Nepal agitation and the Arab Spring, resulted in Wednesday's violence that left four persons dead and scores of others injured.

It said the detention of Wangchuk was "important to restore normalcy" in the peace-loving Leh town and also to prevent him from further acting in a manner "prejudicial to maintenance of public order".

"There was no untoward incident reported from anywhere in Ladakh during the past 24 hours. The restrictions are in place to maintain law and order," an official said.

According to the official, police and paramilitary forces have increased their patrolling and checking in the sensitive regions, and raids are being conducted to apprehend the rioters who have fled, including a councillor who is accused of starting the violence.

Ladakh ground report - null
Watch Ground Report: Why Did Clashes Break Out During Ladakh Statehood Protest in Leh?

BY Ishfaq Naseem

Following the skirmishes, more than fifty people were taken into custody, and other significant towns in the Union Territory, like Kargil, were still subject to stringent prohibitions against gatherings of five or more people.

The Directorate of Information & Public Relations (DIPR), Ladakh, in a statement late Friday night, said: "Time and again it has been observed that Wangchuk has been indulging in activities prejudicial to the security of the state and detrimental to maintenance of peace and public order and services essential to the community." It said that despite clear communication from the government regarding the meeting of the High-Powered Committee (HPC) and the offer of prior meetings before the HPC, Wangchuk, with his "ulterior motive", continued his hunger strike in the town from 10 September.

"His series of provocative speeches, references to Nepal agitations, Arab Spring, etc, and misleading videos resulted in the violent protests of 24 September in Leh, where institutions, buildings and vehicles were burnt down, and, in the aftermath, police personnel were attacked, leading to the unfortunate death of four individuals.

"The entire episode could have been avoided if he could have risen above his personal and political ambitions by calling off the hunger strike when the dialogue with the government was resumed on the same agenda," the statement alleged, referring to the demands for statehood and extension of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution to the region.

The statement said it was important to restore normalcy in the peace-loving Leh town of Ladakh.

It said the administration, based on specific inputs, took a considered decision to detain Wangchuk under the NSA and move him to Jodhpur prison in Rajasthan.

With PTI input.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Warm-up Match: Sophie Devine Departs On 54 | NZ-W 133/4 (27)

  2. Nepal Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Windies Eye Dominant Start In Series Opener

  3. India Vs Pakistan: A Look At All Past Final Clashes Between The Two Arch Rivals

  4. Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav Consoles Grieving Dunith Wellalage After Father’s Demise - Watch

  5. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Abhishek Sharma, Hardik Pandya Under Injury Cloud? Team India Allays Concerns

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Japan Open: Casper Ruud, Taylor Fritz Win In Straight Sets To Enter Quarter-Finals

  2. China Open Wrap: Gauff Tees Up Fernandez Meeting; Paolini, Rybakina Advance To Third Round

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Sebastian Baez, Japan Open 2025: Spaniard Overcomes Injury Worry, Rain Delay To Win Tokyo Debut

  4. Jannik Sinner Vs Marin Cilic, China Open: World No. 2 Victorious On First Outing Since US Open Loss

  5. Alexander Bublik Wins Hangzhou Title, Lorenzo Musetti Stunned By Alejandro Tabilo In Chengdu

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Arrest Of Sonam Wangchuk Brings Uncertainty To Centre-Ladakh Talks On Statehood And Sixth Schedule

  2. Azim Premji Rejects Siddaramaiah’s Request To Open Wipro Campus Road For Bengaluru Traffic Relief

  3. Redefining Justice: Legal Luminaries Highlight Judicial Challenges In Case Against Jailed Anti-CAA Activists

  4. BJP Expels Leader Over Alleged Objectionable Video With Minor in UP

  5. US Official Says Modi, Trump To Meet In Due Course

Entertainment News

  1. Remembering Silk Smitha: Desire, Defiance, And The Cost Of Visibility

  2. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  3. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  4. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  5. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

US News

  1. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

  2. US Policy Shift Leaves India’s $20 Billion Generic Drug Sector On Edge

  3. Trump-Erdogan Meeting Focuses On Potential F-35 Ban Lift

  4. Trump Says He Will Not Allow Netanyahu To Annex West bank

  5. United States Advances Farm Trade Talks With India, Brooke Rollins Confirms

World News

  1. Palestine Applies for BRICS Membership Amid Growing Global Recognition

  2. US Official Says Modi, Trump To Meet In Due Course

  3. Pakistan PM Condemns Gaza War, Urges Global Action On Climate And Kashmir Issue With India

  4. India Rejects NATO Chief’s Claim That Delhi Is ‘On Phone With Moscow’ Over US Tariffs

  5. Watch | Nepal Youth Uprising: What Really Happened?

Latest Stories

  1. September 27, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Taurus, Virgo, And Capricorn

  2. Weekly Horoscope, Sept 28 - Oct 4, 2025: Fresh Starts For Aries, Financial Stability For Taurus, and Harmony For Virgo

  3. UN Security Council Blocks China And Russia’s Effort To Delay Sanctions On Iran

  4. India Says Pakistan Military Pleaded For Cessation Of Fighting During Operation Sindoor

  5. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Abhishek Sharma, Hardik Pandya Under Injury Cloud? Team India Allays Concerns

  6. Sonam Wangchuk Detained Under NSA Over 'Provocative Speeches', Says Ladakh Administration

  7. India Vs New Zealand Live Streaming, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: When And Where To Watch Warm-up Match

  8. FIR Lodged Against Pawan Kalyan Fans Over Unauthorised OG Screening Celebrations